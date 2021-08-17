Most vulnerable should receive COVID-19 boosters, health officials say

The Wyoming Department of Health is following guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in promoting an additional COVID-19 booster shot to certain populations at an increased risk amid the rise of the delta variant.

“National experts are seeing that people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 because they are more at risk of serious, prolonged illness,” State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said in a release Tuesday. “An additional dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines can help these people make sure they have enough protection against COVID-19.”

The general public has not yet been approved to receive an additional vaccine dose, or determined to immediately require them.