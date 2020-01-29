Much remains undecided in potential WMC deal, but hospital hopes to keep more care in Wyoming

In June, the hospital sent what Chulick described as a "letter of interest" to various large hospital groups, seeking a potential affiliation or some other form of partnership with a larger, out-of-state system (Chulick declined to name them). The letter included a list of questions any prospective partners would answer and return to the board.

Four systems — which Chulick also declined to name — responded to the letter. Beginning in late summer and extending into this month, the board and hospital administration began vetting the responses. They were looking for a hospital with a similar structure — a nonprofit — and a similar culture.

Enter Banner Health. The hospital system already has a footprint in Wyoming, with facilities in Wheatland, Worland and Torrington. The Arizona-based Banner is a health care Goliath, with presences of varying degree in Colorado, California, Wyoming, Nebraska and Nevada. In 2017, it posted $6.4 billion in revenue (in fiscal year 2018, WMC had $268 million in revenue).

The two organizations aren't in the same league in terms of size, but both are nonprofits.

"We don't have shareholders we have to worry about," said Chulick, who has been at WMC for two and a half years.