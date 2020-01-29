Much remains undecided in potential WMC deal, but hospital hopes to keep more care in Wyoming

After announcing a potential deal with a regional health giant, Wyoming Medical Center's leaders say the state's largest hospital is hoping to keep more care in the state and prepare for the future in a shifting industry.
"We are in a position of strength now, but we know that health care is changing rapidly, and we want to position ourselves right now for the future," said the vice chair of WMC's board, Beth Worthen. "We don't want to miss an opportunity."
The exact details of a deal with Banner Health, a health system that posts several billion dollars in revenue annually, will be worked out in the coming months during a "quiet period" of due diligence. The nonbinding letter of intent that WMC signed with Banner was announced Tuesday, capping 10 months of exploration by WMC's leadership. WMC leaders said there's a "spectrum" of options that could be agreed to — from a merger to a partnership to some form of affiliation, which is itself a loose, highly variable term.
The hospital's leadership — CEO Michele Chulick, board Chairwoman Jessica Oden, Vice Chair Beth Worthen and Secretary Lisa Burridge — was effusive Wednesday about the future of the hospital, which has posted strong financial returns of late while making ambitious moves, like buying a local competitor and expanding its telehealth footprint.
The hospital has been considering an affiliation deal — or something similar — for several years, Worthen and Chulick said. They said now is the right time to commit more fully, with the hospital "in a position of strength" and the health care landscape continuing to shift. Hospitals across the country are closing, combining or affiliating.
In June, the hospital sent what Chulick described as a "letter of interest" to various large hospital groups, seeking a potential affiliation or some other form of partnership with a larger, out-of-state system (Chulick declined to name them). The letter included a list of questions any prospective partners would answer and return to the board.
Four systems — which Chulick also declined to name — responded to the letter. Beginning in late summer and extending into this month, the board and hospital administration began vetting the responses. They were looking for a hospital with a similar structure — a nonprofit — and a similar culture.
Enter Banner Health. The hospital system already has a footprint in Wyoming, with facilities in Wheatland, Worland and Torrington. The Arizona-based Banner is a health care Goliath, with presences of varying degree in Colorado, California, Wyoming, Nebraska and Nevada. In 2017, it posted $6.4 billion in revenue (in fiscal year 2018, WMC had $268 million in revenue).
The two organizations aren't in the same league in terms of size, but both are nonprofits.
"We don't have shareholders we have to worry about," said Chulick, who has been at WMC for two and a half years.
Many details remain unclear, like what the terms of this agreement would be, what care would become available in Casper, how much care could be expected to stay in state because of the affiliation, if new physical infrastructure and new physicians would be involved, and how exactly a deal with Banner would affect costs in Wyoming, which are among the highest in the nation.
But the leadership outlined broad goals, the result of several years of strategic planning. Chulick noted that as much as 24 percent of care in Wyoming leaves the state for health care hubs like Denver; Billings, Montana; and Salt Lake City. There are myriad reasons for why that is — availability of specialists and cost not being the least of them — but the resource suck contributes to the high costs, not to mention that patients prefer to be close to home.
Offering more care, more specialists, pulling in more patients from Banner-affiliated facilities in smaller towns, extending its telehealth footprint — all are apparently factors in the due diligence period that will span the next three to four months. The four hospital leaders were careful to couch discussions of a future with Banner in potential rather than certain terms. They maintain that both sides will have to determine if any sort of partnership would be advantageous.
The due diligence ahead appears to be significant: It will involve at least an examination of WMC's books, Banner traveling to WMC to talk with staff and a more fundamental discussion about what type of relationship the two sides want. Worthen, the board's vice chair, said that none of those conversations could happen during the monthslong vetting process that came before Tuesday's announcement because WMC wanted to identify a potential partner before sharing more confidential information.
WMC's leaders have likened it to dating: You wouldn't share your bank account information on a first date, let alone in the days before. This due diligence process is the two sides deciding if they want to get married, Chulick said.
A significant benefit of an affiliation — or merger or management agreement — with a larger health care system is it can lower costs for a hospital. With a larger economic player, funding specialists and equipment can become more feasible. Chulick said the cost point — which has caught the attention of Wyoming legislators — is a "big piece" of the discussions.
The unknowns are plenty. Not only those on the hospital's side but those for the public. What services will become available? Will any cost savings for WMC trickle down to patients? How will it affect referrals from the other Banner-associated facilities in Wyoming?
But the overwhelming feeling from the board is a desire to look forward, to a securer future.
"We have to keep moving forward," Chulick said. "We can't look back."