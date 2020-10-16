Multiple states now require Wyoming travelers to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival as COVID-19 cases surge in the state

A handful of states, plus the District of Columbia, have put strict restrictions on travelers coming from areas with COVID-19 surges, which now includes Wyoming.

Wyomingites hoping to travel to Connecticut, Kentucky, Maine, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island or Washington D.C. will be asked to quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival, according to the most recent data from The New York Times.

Five other states have situational quarantine protocols. In Kansas, visitors who recently attended a 500-person event without masks or social distancing will be required to quarantine upon arrival. Travelers to Vermont are permitted to do their 14 days before they leave for the trip, provided they travel by car and make only necessary stops—while masked—on their journey.

Hawaii is instituting a testing procedure so visitors don’t have to quarantine, so long as their test result comes back negative. Massachusetts is also allowing visitors to forgo a quarantine if they can produce a negative test result.