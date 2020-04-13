Nation's top infectious disease expert praises Gordon's handling of coronavirus outbreak

Fauci apparently agrees. Michael Pearlman, the governor's spokesman, said that Fauci told Gordon and Harrist that "you're different from other states, but you're doing a great job." Later that day, Fauci spoke at the press conference with Trump, where he gave a "shout out" to Wyoming and Gordon; the doctor said that states like Wyoming and governors like Gordon don't get the recognition that others have received despite their success.

Wyoming has indeed not seen the same numbers as other states. The Equality State has had just 275 confirmed cases -- with another 98 probable -- as of Monday afternoon. State health officials announced the first known death from the coronavirus here on Monday; Wyoming is the last state to lose someone to the disease. While Harrist and others have said the disease here is just as serious as anywhere else, Wyoming remains in the lowest 10 for per-capita infection rates.

Pearlman said the bulk of Gordon's conversation on Friday was spent talking about the state's testing capabilities and the steps Wyoming's taken to limit the virus' spread. The testing shortage is not isolated to Wyoming, but it remains a frustrating constraint on officials' ability to understand the true breadth of the disease's presence here.