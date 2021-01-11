Natrona County announces residents 70 and older can schedule vaccine appointments

But department spokesperson Hailey Bloom said via text the department “continued to have discussions with the county health officers and community partners. The consensus was 70 would be a better starting point to ensure we are getting all available vaccines out.”

Natrona County is scheduled to receive 1,950 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in January in addition to the shipment of 975 doses slated to arrive Monday.

Bloom said Friday there were roughly 2,000 vaccine doses from earlier shipments that had not yet been administered. It’s unlikely that all of these doses will go to older residents, as people in earlier priority phases are still being vaccinated as well.

The health department’s Monday release acknowledges this, saying the department is “expecting to run out” of doses. Community providers will receive additional doses as they’re shipped, but it will likely be February before enough vials are in the county to cover all residents 70 years old or older.