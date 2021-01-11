 Skip to main content
Natrona County announces residents 70 and older can schedule vaccine appointments
breaking top story

COVID-19 Vaccine

Registered nurse Hana Kim prepares a syringe of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Casper-Natrona County Health Department on Dec. 16 in Casper. County residents ages 70 and older will be able to schedule an appointment for the vaccine starting this week.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Natrona County residents 70 years and older can schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine starting Wednesday. The county is planning to move into the next, and largest yet, phase of vaccine distribution, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department announced Monday.

Residents in that age group will be able to schedule appointments with local providers or the county health department. Vaccines will be available to the public by appointment at Mesa Primary Care Clinic, Community Health Centers of Central Wyoming and Platte River Family Practice. University of Wyoming Family Practice is also administering vaccines, but only to its own patients.

Appointments can be made by calling these providers. Vaccines are being given on a first-come, first-served basis, and all locations will have wait lists, according to the health department.

Health department officials had previously decided to begin this phase with those 80 years old and up, Executive Director Anna Kinder told the county board of health Wednesday.

There are almost 8,000 Natrona County residents 70 years or older, according to the health department. That’s roughly 10% of the county’s population. Just under 3,000 county residents are 80 years or older.

But department spokesperson Hailey Bloom said via text the department “continued to have discussions with the county health officers and community partners. The consensus was 70 would be a better starting point to ensure we are getting all available vaccines out.”

Natrona County is scheduled to receive 1,950 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in January in addition to the shipment of 975 doses slated to arrive Monday.

Bloom said Friday there were roughly 2,000 vaccine doses from earlier shipments that had not yet been administered. It’s unlikely that all of these doses will go to older residents, as people in earlier priority phases are still being vaccinated as well.

The health department’s Monday release acknowledges this, saying the department is “expecting to run out” of doses. Community providers will receive additional doses as they’re shipped, but it will likely be February before enough vials are in the county to cover all residents 70 years old or older.

Natrona County joins communities across Wyoming who are beginning to vaccinate their older residents. Weston, Niobrara, and Goshen counties have all announced drive-thru clinics scheduled this week for residents in priority groups.

Campbell, Laramie and Sweetwater counties have also reported efforts to vaccinate older residents are forthcoming.

Residents 70 years and older make up the third tier of Phase 1b in the state’s vaccine priority groups. Once that population is inoculated, health departments and providers will move on to a variety of essential workers, including K-12 educators, congregate living staff and grocery store employees, among others.



Photos: The COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Wyoming

Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes

Scheduling vaccinations

Casper-Natrona County Health Department

  • 475 S. Spruce St.
  • Vaccinations are open to anyone with any provider
  • Appointments available 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Wednesday
  • Schedule your appointment by calling 307.577.9892
  • No walk-ins

Mesa Primary Care Clinic

  • 3632 American Way
  • Vaccinations are open to anyone with any provider
  • Appointments available from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday
  • Schedule your appointment by calling 307.233.7280
  • No walk-ins

University of Wyoming Family Practice

  • 1522 E. A St.
  • Vaccinations are open to current patients but currently welcoming new patients
  • Appointments available from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Friday and Jan. 19
  • Schedule your appointment by calling 307.234.6161
  • No walk-ins

Community Health Centers of Central Wyoming

  • 5000 Blackmore Rd.
  • Vaccinations are open to current CHCCW patients and the public
  • Appointments available 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 18 and 19, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 20
  • Schedule your appointment by calling 307.233.6085
  • No walk-ins

Platte River Family Practice

  • 1900 East 1st St.
  • Vaccinations are open to current Platte River Family Patients and the public
  • Appointments available from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan 19.
  • Schedule your appointment by calling 307-577-7737
  • No walk-ins
Health and education reporter

Morgan Hughes covers health and education in Wyoming. After growing up in rural Wisconsin, she graduated from Marquette University in 2018. She moved to Wyoming shortly after and covered education in Cheyenne before joining the Star-Tribune in May 2019.

