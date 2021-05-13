Natrona County children 12-15 years old can now be vaccinated against COVID-19

Residents 12 years and older can now receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination in Natrona County, the health department announced Thursday morning.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration Monday approved the inoculation for use in 12-15 year olds. The Pfizer-BioNTech shot is the only available shot in the U.S. that has been approved for residents under 18 years old.

"While children typically show less severe symptoms, there have been cases of serious complications from the disease, and its long-term impacts remain unclear. Additionally, the virus will become more contained as more people are inoculated," the county health department's release reads.

The health department's vaccination clinic at the Eastridge Mall is extending some hours to accommodate the school day. The clinic will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 18 and 21.

Walk-ins are accepted at that clinic, but officials encourage residents to make an appointment online at caspervcovid.com. Anyone under 18 needs to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.