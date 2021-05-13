 Skip to main content
Natrona County children 12-15 years old can now be vaccinated against COVID-19
breaking top story

  • Updated
Vaccine Clinic

Senior Pharmacy Technician Dallas Messenger administers a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at the Community Health Centers of Central Wyoming in Casper on March 25. 

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Residents 12 years and older can now receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination in Natrona County, the health department announced Thursday morning. 

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration Monday approved the inoculation for use in 12-15 year olds. The Pfizer-BioNTech shot is the only available shot in the U.S. that has been approved for residents under 18 years old. 

"While children typically show less severe symptoms, there have been cases of serious complications from the disease, and its long-term impacts remain unclear. Additionally, the virus will become more contained as more people are inoculated," the county health department's release reads.

The health department's vaccination clinic at the Eastridge Mall is extending some hours to accommodate the school day. The clinic will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 18 and 21.

Walk-ins are accepted at that clinic, but officials encourage residents to make an appointment online at caspervcovid.com. Anyone under 18 needs to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

“As we start thinking about summer gatherings and vacations and even next school year, getting your family vaccinated is the best way to make sure we can stay healthy and open,” department spokesperson Hailey Bloom said in the release.

While younger residents tend not to develop severe illness from COVID-19, people under 18 make up more than 15% of all Wyoming's confirmed virus infections. 

Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes

Health and education reporter

Morgan Hughes covers health and education in Wyoming. After growing up in rural Wisconsin, she graduated from Marquette University in 2018. She moved to Wyoming shortly after and covered education in Cheyenne before joining the Star-Tribune in May 2019.

