Natrona County coronavirus cases hold steady as they rise elsewhere in Wyoming

“But we’re doing OK right now, our numbers are flat, which is great,” he said. “I want the numbers completely flat. But we’re not stupid enough or naive enough to think we don’t have disease in our community. The virus is here, the virus is here to stay, but can we manage it are very low levels? That’s the goal.”

Still, though Natrona County’s position is stable, Dowell warned that could change. The virus in neighboring Fremont County “is a mess,” he said, with new cases being reported daily.

“People travel, people are going to travel more, and the weather’s better,” he said. “What’s in other counties can come here. You get one case in your nursing home, and you may have 15. So our aggressiveness in the long-term care facilities, in how we manage that, has made a huge difference, we think. So we’re pleased, but we’re not nave enough to just stop what we’re doing.”

Statewide, the situation has stabilized enough that state health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist loosened restrictions on gyms, restaurants, barbershops and other publicly accessible businesses. As part of that loosening, she gave latitude to counties to apply for variances — essentially, exemptions to make county-level orders more or less restrictive, depending on need.