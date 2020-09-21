 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Natrona County couple who survived coronavirus to appear on CNN on Tuesday
View Comments
top story

Natrona County couple who survived coronavirus to appear on CNN on Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}
The Robinsons

Ann Robinson talks about her time in the Wyoming State Legislature at her Natrona County home. Ann and her husband Marvin both became ill with coroanvirus this summer. They recovered, but have noticed some lingering effects. 

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

A Casper couple whose coronavirus-survival saga was profiled in the Star-Tribune will appear Tuesday on CNN to discuss their story and their efforts to push back on coronavirus conspiracies.

The couple, Marvin and Ann Robinson, contracted the virus in June and recovered in mid-July. Both of them are in their 70s but weren't hospitalized. Their story was reported in the Star-Tribune earlier this month and was mentioned by CNN anchor Brian Stelter on Sunday night. 

Ann told the Star-Tribune in an email that she and Marvin will Skype into CNN at 12:30 or 12:45 p.m. Tuesday. She said she first head about the Stelter piece when she and Marvin returned from a night out Sunday and that a CNN booker had left her a message. The couple will appear on Breanna Keilar's show.

In a brief segment, Stelter talked about the Robinsons. Armed with her Facebook and a spreadsheet of cases in Wyoming, Ann regularly pushes back on COVID denialism and holds her and Marvin's story out as proof that the virus is real and dangerous.

"That's the ultimate way to combat COVID denialism," Stelter said. "One on one, person to person. Instead of spreading disease, spread the truth."

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education and Health Reporter

Seth Klamann joined the Star-Tribune in 2016 and covers education and health. A 2015 graduate of the University of Missouri and proud Kansas City native, Seth worked for newspapers in Milwaukee and Omaha before coming to Casper.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News