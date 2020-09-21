Natrona County couple who survived coronavirus to appear on CNN on Tuesday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Casper couple whose coronavirus-survival saga was profiled in the Star-Tribune will appear Tuesday on CNN to discuss their story and their efforts to push back on coronavirus conspiracies.

The couple, Marvin and Ann Robinson, contracted the virus in June and recovered in mid-July. Both of them are in their 70s but weren't hospitalized. Their story was reported in the Star-Tribune earlier this month and was mentioned by CNN anchor Brian Stelter on Sunday night.

Ann told the Star-Tribune in an email that she and Marvin will Skype into CNN at 12:30 or 12:45 p.m. Tuesday. She said she first head about the Stelter piece when she and Marvin returned from a night out Sunday and that a CNN booker had left her a message. The couple will appear on Breanna Keilar's show.

In a brief segment, Stelter talked about the Robinsons. Armed with her Facebook and a spreadsheet of cases in Wyoming, Ann regularly pushes back on COVID denialism and holds her and Marvin's story out as proof that the virus is real and dangerous.

"That's the ultimate way to combat COVID denialism," Stelter said. "One on one, person to person. Instead of spreading disease, spread the truth."

