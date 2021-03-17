Natrona County dramatically expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, launches online appointment portal

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department has dramatically expanded who is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine as it moves into Phase 1c of the state’s priority list.

Any resident in any phase of 1a, 1b or 1c can now make an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at a handful of local providers.

Residents in the 1c priority group include essential critical infrastructure workforce, which covers a massive range of industries, from manufacturing to communications to information technology employees. The full list of applicable industries can be found at CasperV Covid.com.

In addition to expanding who is eligible for a shot, the county has launched a website to allow residents to schedule their own vaccine appointments. That online portal is also accessible at CasperVCovid.com.

Residents who fall into one of the eligible categories can schedule a vaccine at the provider of their choice. Those providers include the health department and both Casper Walgreens locations.

Midwest Community Clinic, Platte River Family Practice, Wyoming Family Practice and Community Health Centers of Central Wyoming are also providing vaccines by appointment.

This is the largest push yet in Natrona County to vaccinate residents.