Natrona County dramatically expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, launches online appointment portal

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department has dramatically expanded who is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine as it moves into Phase 1c of the state’s priority list.
Any resident in any phase of 1a, 1b or 1c can now make an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at a handful of local providers.
Residents in the 1c priority group include essential critical infrastructure workforce, which covers a massive range of industries, from manufacturing to communications to information technology employees. The full list of applicable industries can be found at CasperV Covid.com.
In addition to expanding who is eligible for a shot, the county has launched a website to allow residents to schedule their own vaccine appointments. That online portal is also accessible at CasperVCovid.com.
Residents who fall into one of the eligible categories can schedule a vaccine at the provider of their choice. Those providers include the health department and both Casper Walgreens locations.
Midwest Community Clinic, Platte River Family Practice, Wyoming Family Practice and Community Health Centers of Central Wyoming are also providing vaccines by appointment.
This is the largest push yet in Natrona County to vaccinate residents.
Before, the county and national pharmacies were administering most vaccines in the area.
Now, not only are the shots more accessible, more more people also qualify.
“This community’s efforts in fighting COVID and getting vaccinated have been incredible. We’ve far exceeded expectations, and this is getting us even closer to ending the pandemic,” department spokesperson Hailey Bloom said in a news release.
Nearly 145,000 Wyomingites had received at least one dose of a vaccine as of Wednesday, according to state data. Nearly 15,000 of those are in Natrona County.
