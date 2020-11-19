Natrona County face mask order now in effect

The mask mandate comes as COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths have soared in Wyoming.

Natrona County Commission Chairman Rob Hendry said the mask order and other precautions are needed to keep the county from a shutdown.

"We have a problem," he said. "Something has got to turn this around, and that's why we agreed to the masking. But it's more than that. It's mask, wash your hands, the social distancing, hand sanitizer. We've gotten away from that since March and April. We need to get back to it."

Dowell, who requested the local order, said via text Monday “many county health officers submitted a request for this with the best of intentions.”

“We all felt it was time,” he wrote. “We obviously are very concerned about the health of the population of Wyoming.”

The Casper Police Department will encourage compliance, but will also respond to requests for service tied to the mask order, said Mayor Steve Freel.

"This does not mean that we will conduct masking patrols," he said. "We have absolutely zero interest in doing that."

County Attorney Eric Nelson also said authorities weren't looking to prosecute people for not wearing masks.