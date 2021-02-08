 Skip to main content
Natrona County health department launches online waitlist for COVID-19 vaccinations
Natrona County health department launches online waitlist for COVID-19 vaccinations

COVID-19 Vaccine

Registered nurse Hana Kim prepares a syringe of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Casper-Natrona County Health Department on Dec. 16 in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Natrona County residents 65 years and older, as well as those between 16 and 65 years old with certain health conditions, can now add themselves to an online waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. 

Eligible health conditions include cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, solid organ transplant, sickle cell disease, down syndrome, diabetes, heart conditions, obesity, being immunocompromised, stroke and dementia.

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department has not begun vaccinating either group yet but expects to expand eligibility "soon," according to a release from the department. 

To add yourself to the waitlist, visit caspervcovid.com and fill out a short online form. The health department is asking residents not to call the department if they have access to the internet because of high call volumes. 

If you do not have access to the internet, the county health department can be reached at 307-235-9340.

Currently, Natrona County residents 70 years or older, health care workers, first responders and K-12 staff are being vaccinated in the community. 

Natrona County is consistently using all of its weekly vaccine supplies. The county leads the pack for most vaccinations administered in the state, with more than 9,600 first doses given as of Sunday. 

The county expects to receive 4,700 first vaccine doses during the month of February. By the end of the month, just under 12,000 first doses are expected to have been administered in the county.  

Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes

Health and education reporter

Morgan Hughes covers health and education in Wyoming. After growing up in rural Wisconsin, she graduated from Marquette University in 2018. She moved to Wyoming shortly after and covered education in Cheyenne before joining the Star-Tribune in May 2019.

