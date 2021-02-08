Natrona County health department launches online waitlist for COVID-19 vaccinations

Natrona County residents 65 years and older, as well as those between 16 and 65 years old with certain health conditions, can now add themselves to an online waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Eligible health conditions include cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, solid organ transplant, sickle cell disease, down syndrome, diabetes, heart conditions, obesity, being immunocompromised, stroke and dementia.

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department has not begun vaccinating either group yet but expects to expand eligibility "soon," according to a release from the department.

To add yourself to the waitlist, visit caspervcovid.com and fill out a short online form. The health department is asking residents not to call the department if they have access to the internet because of high call volumes.

If you do not have access to the internet, the county health department can be reached at 307-235-9340.

Currently, Natrona County residents 70 years or older, health care workers, first responders and K-12 staff are being vaccinated in the community.