Natrona County health department says recent cases are result of community spread

Officials: community spread caused recent cases in Natrona County

Natrona County topped 100 cases of the novel coronavirus this week, joining a statewide spike that has repeatedly grown daily by 20 or more in recent weeks.

Last week, the county saw its largest number of new cases in a one-week period since coronavirus was first identified in Wyoming, according to the Casper-Natrona County Health Department.

Natrona County’s total, after adding more Tuesday, now stands at 103 confirmed cases identified over the past three months. Of those, 69 have recovered.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, the health department said that the new cases “have been of unknown transmission with likelihood of community transmission.” That means the new patients contracted the virus within the community, with no known cluster or source.

“Many cases have multiple offshoots connecting them to other places or people, weaving an intricate and difficulty to narrow down web,” the agency wrote. “it is extremely difficult to determine the order or details of each exposure or connection, especially as more and more community transmission is occurring.”

The number of cases statewide has climbed steadily in recent weeks, growing to nearly 1,200 by Tuesday afternoon.

