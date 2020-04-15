Natrona County health officer: 'We haven't flattened any curve'

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of confirmed Wyoming coronavirus cases announced daily has held steady in recent days after significant growth late last month, but Natrona County’s health officer said the data is “falsely low” and added he expects more deaths, hours after the state confirmed its second fatality from the virus.

“I think it’s probably setting us up for misunderstanding the data,” Dr. Mark Dowell, who’s also an infectious disease expert, said during a Wednesday news conference. “I don’t think it means anything. We’re going to continue looking at trends, but if Wyoming follows every other area where there has been virus, we expect this to turn around and go up again.”

Every day, the state Health Department releases a new number of confirmed cases in Wyoming. Those totals have slowed somewhat in recent weeks, though they continue to tick upward. But that shouldn’t be interpreted as the state flattening the infection curve, Dowell said, though he acknowledged that it’s unclear just what Wyoming’s curve will look like.

“We have not flattened any curve at all,” he said.