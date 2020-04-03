Natrona County health official says he might issue local shelter-in-place if Gordon doesn't

The hospital, using the model from the University of Washington, feels like its estimates are "pretty close" to those of the university, said Dr. J.J. Bleicher, the WMC's chief clinical officer. There are variables -- the hospital is the referral center for much of the state and could have more patients sent its way than are known.

The hospital and county health officials have already set up a facility for certain populations -- the homeless and the elderly with no home other than long-term care facilities -- should they need to isolate or await test results. That facility will be staffed with health care providers.

Additionally, the county is working to set up a "back-up medical facility if needed" at the Casper Events Center, said Brad Murphy, the facility's manager.

Cots would be placed in the arena, 10 by 20 feet apart, which would allow for 50 beds. If cases spike beyond that capacity, the beds can be spaced 10 by 10 feet apart and accommodate 50 patients. The facility would be used for potential quarantining, Dowell said.

Asked about the events center and other surge plans, Casper-Natrona County Health Department spokeswoman Hailey Rodgers-Bloom said Wednesday that "plans for any other facility usage (are) still being organized. We hope to have more information on Friday when we hope to have plans finalized."

Star-Tribune staff writer Morgan Hughes contributed to this report.

