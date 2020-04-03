Natrona County health official says he might recommend local shelter-in-place if Gordon doesn't

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Natrona County's top health official says he'd like to avoid issuing a local shelter-in-place order but that he may recommend one if Gov. Mark Gordon doesn't, as the state's largest hospital says it's preparing for an anticipated surge of coronavirus patients.

"I am still advocating a shelter in place for this state," Natrona County Health Officer Dr. Mark Dowell told the Star-Tribune on Friday. "I hope (Gordon) does it. I don't know. I am now pushing. I don't really want to have to do it in this county, but I have the -- I may have to. I'm hoping the governor will step forward here."

In a Friday afternoon press conference, Casper Mayor Steve Freel said that Dowell would advocate for a shelter-in-place only if orders already in place weren't followed and that such a decision would be a joint one between various county officials.

"If the orders aren't followed, that'll be the recommendation that'll be coming," Freel said.

Later on Friday, Wyoming Medical Center spokeswoman Kristy Bleizeffer clarified that Dowell believed in his professional opinion that the state "does likely need a shelter in place order, but he has no plans to institute one for Natrona County at this time." She reiterated Freel's comments that any decision along those lines would be a collaborative one by Natrona County leaders.