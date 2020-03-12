Natrona County health official says no plans to close schools, says there are likely more coronavirus cases in Wyoming

Another crucial piece, which Dowell has also repeatedly hit on, is how doctors and individuals here should handle potential cases. Dowell said that if you suspect you may have coronavirus, you should call your provider and you should not go into the emergency room with coronavirus symptoms -- fever, cough, shortness of breath -- unless you were in significant distress and having trouble breathing.

Dowell said there was much that's still unknown about the virus, which has killed several thousand people worldwide and infected nearly 1,500 in the United States, according to the New York Times. For instance, it's unclear just how contagious it is, relative to other diseases. But it appears "fairly contagious," he said. Some people appear to have only mild symptoms or no symptoms at all and still carry -- and can spread -- the virus.

Health officials across the U.S. have urged anyone exposed to the virus -- either because they were in a place with several cases or they were in contact with someone with the disease -- to self-quarantine for 14 days. Dowell said that meant 14 days after that contact. If you have symptoms, you should connect with your health care provider over the phone to determine how long you should isolate and whether you need to be tested.