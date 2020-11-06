Dr. Andy Dunn, chief of staff at Wyoming Medical Center, has spent the last several weeks watching Natrona County residents die from COVID-19.

“There was one case, it was 2:30 on a Sunday morning, a patient was actively dying in front of me ... and her husband of 50+ years wanted to say goodbye. But he can’t come into the room,” Dunn explained, holding back tears.

“At 2:30 in the morning I found myself facetiming with him, with his wife. (I was) holding the phone. She wasn’t awake at the time … but he was able to cry with her and tell her that he loved her.”

Dunn recounted the tragic experience in a video message published by the Casper-Natrona County Health Department Thursday. Dunn’s message was one of five from other local health and community leaders who have struggled to convince residents of the severity of the virus’ unchecked spread.

The videos followed a chaotic meeting Monday at Casper College, where officials had hoped to share information on the growing number of virus infections and the domino effect those cases will have on the entire health system.

But that meeting was abruptly adjourned after those in the crowd began arguing, heckling and shouting down officials as they attempted to speak.

County Health Officer Dr. Mark Dowell told the Star-Tribune on Friday the videos will allow officials to share crucial information without being interrupted or undermined by indignant residents, as was the case Monday.

Dowell was not among those in the informational videos, but only because he’s had his hands full caring for COVID-19 patients at the hospital, he said.

Spectators at Monday’s meeting primarily resisted the idea of a local mask mandate, but also questioned medical facts about the virus, such as how it spreads, what can treat it and how deadly it is.

Dowell said “discussions are ongoing” about a county mask order, but he hopes residents will correct their behavior and remove the need for a mandate. He and most other health officials in the county have repeatedly stressed the urgency of quelling the virus’ spread locally.

Stressing the system

Wyoming Medical Center, the state’s largest hospital, was treating 42 COVID-19 patients Friday.

The hospital’s interim CEO Dr. J.J. Bleicher said in a video similar to Dunn’s that virus patients currently make up 30% of all hospital patients. No other illness accounts for that many hospitalized patients.

“Every one of these patients is extremely sick,” Bleicher said.

The strain on the hospital has become increasingly severe. Over the summer, the facility was averaging five or fewer COVID-19 patients. The increase since late September has been “exponential,” Bleicher said.

“Nothing seems to be changing outside the four walls of the hospital,” he said. “If the community is not changing what they’re doing, these numbers will continue to skyrocket. There is nothing to show they’re going to change.”

He added, “This is getting to be extremely dire.”

The hospital has turned down requests from other states such as Utah and South Dakota, where cases have reached a fever pitch and where hospitals have already begun running out of room for patients. Soon, Bleicher said, Wyoming Medical Center will have to limit patients from outside the county.

The hospital is hemorrhaging staff. Bleicher said they’ve hired “dozens” of emergency nurses to fill the void and treat the influx of new patients. But as more nurses and physicians are exposed, filling the gaps becomes more difficult.

Doctors, nurses and support staff are working 16-18 hour days with rarely a day off.

“And at some point, if things don’t change, we will not be able to take care of the patients within Natrona County,” Bleicher said.

Running low on space, workers

Dr. Ghazi Ghanem, too, worried about the hospital’s ability to treat not only virus patients, but heart attack and stroke patients, or accident victims in need of critical and immediate care.

“We need to slow this down, if we don’t there will be consequences,” Ghanem, who also serves as county health officer, said in the video. “We will not be able to take care of the people who are sick, with or without COVID.”

The worry is not a far-flung anxiety. In mid-October, the hospital shifted into a “Code Orange” status, which essentially calls for all hands on deck. A surge of COVID-19 patients put the hospital nearly at capacity, and 17 patients at the time were forced to wait in the emergency room solely because there was no room elsewhere in the state’s largest hospital.

At the time, there were 30 patients in the facility. Now there are more than 40.

Anna Kinder, the county health department’s executive director, has said Natrona County’s virus positivity rate is more than 20%, far greater than the World Health Organization’s preferred threshold of 5%.

Kinder also said health care staff are becoming exposed to the virus at devastating levels. Currently, 250 health care workers in the county are on a “modified quarantine” where they still must show up to work despite virus exposure.

“The reason we allow for this is there is no one else to do their job,” Kinder said during Monday’s meeting.

The overwhelming message from the county’s health experts is to mask up. To stop attending gatherings with people outside of your household. To social distance in public spaces.

Masking up?

With no immediate local mask mandate on the horizon, it’s unclear whether county residents will heed the warning. Statewide, support for mask requirements, and the practice of wearing them generally, have increased since last month.

Nearly 70% of respondents to a November Wyoming Survey and Analysis poll gauging COVID-19 sentiment in the state said they always or often wear a face mask in an indoor public place.

In early October, just over 60% of respondents were often or always wearing masks.

Support for mask mandates in indoor settings is also up from last month by more than 7 percentage points. Opposition to such requirements fell by 6.5 percentage points. More than 60% of survey respondents to the November poll said they would support an indoor mask requirement. Just 30% said they would oppose it.

But despite the survey results, resistance to mask orders has been a constant battle for public health officials.

Teton, Laramie and Albany counties, along with the Wind River Reservation, have so far instituted their own local mask requirements. But those orders haven’t gone without push back.

Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove last week told Cheyenne radio station KGAB her office would not be enforcing the county’s mandate and would not prosecute any case related to it. Cheyenne has also seen a number of anti-mask protests outside the state Capitol, as reported by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.

Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist have been challenged on state public health orders by residents who claim the orders infringe on their civil liberties. Title 35 of Wyoming state statute grants the state health officer leverage to impose restrictions “to protect the public health.”

While the state has imposed limits on public gatherings, it has not issued a statewide face mask requirement, and both Gordon and Harrist have said they plan to defer those decisions to local officials who know their communities best.

Gordon and Harrist have both been asked numerous times by reporters if a statewide mandate would be forthcoming. Gordon has frequently let Harrist answer the question. She has said the state has “other tools” like the use of masks, testing and social distancing that she would like used instead of a mandate.

National health experts, however, have supported mandates. Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, visited Wyoming last week to meet with Gordon, Harrist and tribal leaders on the Wind River Reservation. The task force Birx oversees had previously recommended that Gordon enact face mask requirements in counties with significant increases in COVID-19 infections, though subsequent reports from that group have backed off the mandate recommendation.

Birx also said she would defer to Gordon’s expertise on what would be appropriate for Wyoming, but also said “mandates work.”

