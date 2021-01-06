Natrona County health officials prepare for next steps of vaccine distribution

Kinder said because half of the people who qualify for a vaccination have so far rejected it, it’s likely not all of those individuals will take their shot and the health department can expand it to those 70 years or older after those in their 80s have had an opportunity.

The Wyoming Department of Health has not yet released details on which populations will be included in Phase 1c of distribution, but Kinder said she’s been told that phase will include anyone 65 years or older, or anyone 16 years or older who has an underlying health condition.

“That’s going to be a whole other conversation,” Kinder said, adding that the department will need guidance on what health conditions would qualify a person for the vaccine.

It’s unlikely everyone in each priority group will receive their vaccination when it’s their turn, Kinder explained to the board. The health department won’t be able to contact every resident of a certain age or population in the county.

Some of that work will fall to community providers who already care for those patients. But otherwise, residents in that group will soon be able to call the county health department to schedule an inoculation.