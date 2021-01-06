Natrona County health officials prepare for next steps of vaccine distribution

As COVID-19 vaccines begin flowing in Natrona County, public health officials are planning how to administer the inoculations and to whom.
The county is already nearly finished contacting residents in the first priority group, which includes most health care workers in the county as well as some emergency responders.
Anna Kinder, executive director of the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, said her office will likely complete contacting those residents by Friday, but not everyone in the priority groups wants the vaccine.
Kinder said about 50% of residents offered the vaccine have taken it; the other 50% have declined. Just under 2,000 residents had been vaccinated in the county as of Tuesday, she added.
Now, as the county works to complete offering the vaccines to those in the first priority group, the health department must prepare to inoculate much larger proportions of residents as they approach the next priority phases.
The county is following federal and state guidance on whom to include in each priority group. The Wyoming Department of Health has broken vaccine distribution into multiple parts, the first phase of which has also been broken into three tiers with multiple subgroups in each tier.
Phase 1a seeks to inoculate health care workers or others most likely to be exposed to the virus. Phase 1b and 1c will be much larger undertakings, Kinder said.
Phase 1b includes some emergency responders, staff at congregant living facilities, K-12 educators and staff, front-line employees at grocery stores and other food supply-chain employees and anyone 70 years or older.
The county has already contacted or vaccinated most emergency responders, Kinder said, so their next task will be opening up vaccinations to the older members of the community. But it’s unlikely Natrona County will be able to vaccinate every resident 70 or older this month with the expected supply.
There are almost 8,000 Natrona County residents 70 years or older, according to the health department. That’s roughly 10% of the county’s population. The county health department is expecting to receive 3,425 vaccine doses in January and received 3,450 doses in December with about 2,000 doses administered so far.
Given the shortfall to cover everyone 70 years old or older, Kinder suggested the county initially limit that phase to those 80 years or older. There are just under 3,000 county residents in that population.
Kinder said because half of the people who qualify for a vaccination have so far rejected it, it’s likely not all of those individuals will take their shot and the health department can expand it to those 70 years or older after those in their 80s have had an opportunity.
The Wyoming Department of Health has not yet released details on which populations will be included in Phase 1c of distribution, but Kinder said she’s been told that phase will include anyone 65 years or older, or anyone 16 years or older who has an underlying health condition.
“That’s going to be a whole other conversation,” Kinder said, adding that the department will need guidance on what health conditions would qualify a person for the vaccine.
It’s unlikely everyone in each priority group will receive their vaccination when it’s their turn, Kinder explained to the board. The health department won’t be able to contact every resident of a certain age or population in the county.
Some of that work will fall to community providers who already care for those patients. But otherwise, residents in that group will soon be able to call the county health department to schedule an inoculation.
Kinder stressed the department is not yet prepared to schedule those shots, however, but may be next week. She added the department is working with the marketing agency AdBay to market the vaccination options in the county.
When that process does begin, there will still be hurdles for the department and local providers.
Distributing and administering COVID-19 vaccines is a complicated process. Most of the vaccine doses in Natrona County or that the county expects to receive are Pfizer-BioNTech shots, which require ultra-cold storage and have just a six-hour shelf life once thawed.
Only the county health department and the Wyoming Medical Center have powerful enough freezers to store the vaccine vials. Kinder stressed there would need to be a coordinated effort between the health department and local clinics that will administer shots to ensure nothing is wasted.
In addition to the health department office, shots for the Phase 1b group will be administered at UW Family Practice, the Community Health Center of Central Wyoming and Wyoming Medical Center.
