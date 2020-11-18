Natrona County health officials release new details about local mask order

Natrona County's mask order will require face coverings inside all retail or commercial businesses or any government facility that is open to the public, according to a copy of the order released Wednesday.

The order will also require masks in health care facilities and on public transportation.

Children ages 3 years and under will not be required to wear masks, and kids under the age of 2 should not, health officials said.

Face masks will not be required while someone is seated at a restaurant with no more than eight people at the table or while exercising at a gym.

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department published the order alongside a press release highlighting its scope.

"While this requirement is a county-wide legal order, slowing the spread will take our entire community. Face coverings, in addition to sanitizing, distancing, staying home when you’re sick and getting tested, are the best weapons we have in the fight against COVID-19," the release reads. "If we work together, we can keep our business and schools open and keep our families safe."