Natrona County library to hold ACA enrollment event June 30

Experts on the federal health insurance marketplace will be at the Natrona County Public Library on June 30 to help get residents insured.
Cynthia Nunley is a health care “navigator” for Enroll Wyoming, the state’s federally funded program meant to aid residents in signing up for health insurance. Her team has been busy this year.
People can only sign up for a marketplace plan during a set time frame. Under the Trump administration, that period lasted 45 days beginning in November. The Biden administration, however, extended the period through Aug. 15. That’s kept Nunley and other navigators busy trying to enroll as many uninsured Wyomingites before the deadline.
Certified application counselors from the Wyoming Medical Center will join Nunley on June 30 to assist residents who’ve made an appointment to get help applying to the marketplace.
Nunley added federal pandemic aid has also boosted individual and family discounts, so people who think they may not be able to afford a plan could have new resources to help cover the costs.
The special enrollment period has proven effective in Wyoming, which saw the number of enrollees more than double since February.
Nearly 3,000 Wyomingites have enrolled in a marketplace health care plan just during the special enrollment period.
The Affordable Care Act has developed a reputation as being anything but, with high premiums and deductibles making the plans seemingly unreachable for many. But experts say most Americans qualify for federal aid that dramatically lowers those costs.
“Sometimes people will go on healthcare.gov and play around with the window shopping tool,” Nunley explained. “But people don’t always read all the fine print and they’ll see this really high number.”
Indeed, nearly 90% of Wyomingites are estimated to qualify for health insurance marketplace subsidies that may save families or individuals hundreds of dollars a month.
That’s why Nunley suggests people utilize her team.
She said nearly every individual she’s signed up has a monthly payment between $0 and $50. For families, the premiums average between $0 and $100.
An analysis of 2021 premium costs by the health think tank Kaiser Family Foundation found that almost 25,000 uninsured Wyomingites could qualify for a free “bronze” plan through the ACA and thousands more could qualify for subsidies that bring down their premium shares.
That means residents could get health coverage with potentially no premium costs, or qualify for plans with premiums under $100.
In contrast, the average monthly premium for employer-provided coverage in the U.S. is more than $130, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
The federal marketplace can’t cover everyone. Those making less than 100% of the federal poverty level (an annual income of about $12,800 for an individual) won’t qualify for subsidies on the exchange and will likely have trouble accessing care otherwise, as the government insurance program Medicaid covers a limited segment of the population.
At least 12,000 Wyoming adults fall into that gap. But Nunley said even if someone doesn’t think they qualify, it doesn’t hurt to ask a navigator. She explained that unemployment and social security payments both count as income, but not everyone knows that, for example.
“It’s worthwhile to check it out,” she said, adding that people who already have a marketplace plan may qualify for a larger subsidy under the American Rescue Plan, and may want to look at their options.
Residents interested in making an appointment should call the Natrona County library and ask to be connected to the reference section. The library can be reached at (307) 577-7323.
