Natrona County library to hold ACA enrollment event June 30

In contrast, the average monthly premium for employer-provided coverage in the U.S. is more than $130, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The federal marketplace can’t cover everyone. Those making less than 100% of the federal poverty level (an annual income of about $12,800 for an individual) won’t qualify for subsidies on the exchange and will likely have trouble accessing care otherwise, as the government insurance program Medicaid covers a limited segment of the population.

At least 12,000 Wyoming adults fall into that gap. But Nunley said even if someone doesn’t think they qualify, it doesn’t hurt to ask a navigator. She explained that unemployment and social security payments both count as income, but not everyone knows that, for example.

“It’s worthwhile to check it out,” she said, adding that people who already have a marketplace plan may qualify for a larger subsidy under the American Rescue Plan, and may want to look at their options.

Residents interested in making an appointment should call the Natrona County library and ask to be connected to the reference section. The library can be reached at (307) 577-7323.

Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.