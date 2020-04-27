Natrona County officials say they'll open coronavirus testing up to more people

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Providers in Natrona County are expanding who can receive coronavirus testing after receiving more than 2,000 testing kits, officials said Monday.

The county will begin testing anyone with symptoms of the respiratory illness, rather than certain high-risk groups that were prioritized and tested previously. The announcement comes less than a week after the state announced that it, too, had secured more testing supplies and could being testing a wide group of people.

"According to health experts, to better understand the level of COVID-19 in a community, testing must be widely increased," the Natrona County emergency response agency said in an announcement. "There is substantial evidence showing that individuals may be asymptomatic, meaning they feel completely normal and have minimal to no symptoms, but still (are) contagious with COVID-19."

The county's two health officers "believe increased testing for those minimal signs or symptoms is crucial to gaining the data necessary to begin opening our community."