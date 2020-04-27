Natrona County officials say they'll open coronavirus testing up to more people

Providers in Natrona County are expanding who can receive coronavirus testing after receiving more than 2,000 testing kits, officials said Monday.
The county will begin testing anyone with symptoms of the respiratory illness, rather than certain high-risk groups that were prioritized and tested previously. The announcement comes less than a week after the state announced that it, too, had secured more testing supplies and could being testing a wide group of people.
"According to health experts, to better understand the level of COVID-19 in a community, testing must be widely increased," the Natrona County emergency response agency said in an announcement. "There is substantial evidence showing that individuals may be asymptomatic, meaning they feel completely normal and have minimal to no symptoms, but still (are) contagious with COVID-19."
The county's two health officers "believe increased testing for those minimal signs or symptoms is crucial to gaining the data necessary to begin opening our community."
Testing on any significant scale in Wyoming has been significantly limited by supply shortages, both on the state and health care worker sides. Such shortages have made it impossible to truly gauge the presence of the disease in Wyoming, particularly because the majority of those infected have mild to no symptoms and previously wouldn't have been tested.
As leaders across America begin to look at loosening social distancing restrictions, officials here and nationwide have said mass testing is a vital component.
There is a strong likelihood that some of Wyoming's restrictions will be loosened in the coming days. Gov. Mark Gordon suggested as much last week, when he said that barbershops, cosmetologists and gyms will likely be allowed to reopen under certain conditions. But he also stressed that various counties, based on their need, may be able to tighten or institute their own orders.
Last week, for instance, a spokeswoman for the county said that officials here were discussing an order "highly encouraging the public to wear a face covering when inside establishments," though nothing had been set in stone.
While the number of new cases reported daily had stabilized for the bulk of April, there have been rapid increases since. There were 19 new cases announced Monday, one of the highest single-day spikes here since the pandemic first made its presence known in Wyoming six weeks ago. On Friday, 17 new cases were announced. On Saturday, the state announced 13.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.