Natrona County politicians opposed health officials' push for mask order as part of reopening

Before the conversation about the mask order, Dowell wrote to other officials on April 18 that he was frustrated by the lack of mask wearing he'd seen in public and said he'd seen another video of young people partying; he wrote that the gathering was "defiant, no masks, lots of people, no distancing, bonfire." He asked if it "may be time to reconsider fines."

Earlier that day, the county's other health officer, Dr. Ghazi Ghanem, wrote to the broader group that while they all felt "the pressure," "the reality of the epidemic still indicates that we have not reached the peak."

But he acknowledged the difficulty of selling the public on measures that, should they work, would only make the pandemic seem overblown and the measures unnecessary.

"It is hard to measure the beneficial effects of the closures and social distancing and it is hard to convince the public that extending these measures at this point is needed when everyone is feeling the economic and social effects of the closure," he wrote.

He then listed several "things to consider." One is the "imperative that we have widespread adoption of masking in our population as a way to stop the spread of the disease." He advocated that the county and city "should have a plan to promote and if needed provide masks to residents."