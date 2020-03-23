Natrona County's first coronavirus patient likely contracted virus while traveling within Wyoming

Natrona County's first confirmed coronavirus patient is a woman in her 50s who is self-quarantining and appears to have contracted the virus during in-state travel.
The patient, who has not been identified, tested positive after being examined at a Wyoming Medical Center facility. Health officials at a Monday press conference did not identify which clinic, but WMC has established a respiratory and coronavirus-specific clinic, which has tested more than two dozen people for COVID-19 and had seen more than 500 patients within days of its opening last week.
The patient "works in a health care setting but not in a direct care position," state Health Department spokesman Kim Deti said. A number of the state's patients are health care workers: the Park and Carbon county patients, for instance, as well as the staff members at an assisted-living facility in Lander.
Hailey Rodgers-Bloom, a spokeswoman for the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, said in a press conference that the agency is "contact tracing" -- backtracking to anyone the woman may have had contact with -- was complete and said that if you had potentially been exposed to the virus, you already would've been contacted.
The county has submitted 83 tests to the state lab. Sixty-six have returned negative, one has been positive and 16 are still waiting a response.
As of late Monday morning, there have been 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming, nearly all of which have been identified in the past week. On Friday, Natrona County reported its first case. Meanwhile, Cheyenne has six, the second most of any county in Wyoming. Only Fremont County, where a cluster tied to an assisted-living facility continues to grow, has more.
The Wyoming Public Health Laboratory has to date tested 470 people. At least 147 tests have been performed by commercial labs, with one test done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Nationally, lab tests had confirmed nearly 33,000 cases of coronavirus cases as of Sunday afternoon, according to the New York Times. However, tests remain in short supply, and health experts say the actual number of cases is almost certainly higher. The disease has caused 400 deaths.
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is a respiratory illness whose symptoms include fever, shortness of breath and coughing. It is especially deadly for the elderly, for those with compromised immune systems and those with chronic health conditions.
Wyoming cases by county
- Fremont County: 10
- Laramie County: 6
- Sheridan County: 4
- Teton County: 2
- Campbell County: 1
- Carbon County: 1
- Natrona County: 1
- Park County: 1