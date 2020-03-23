Natrona County's first coronavirus patient likely contracted virus while traveling within Wyoming

Natrona County's first confirmed coronavirus patient is a woman in her 50s who is self-quarantining and appears to have contracted the virus during in-state travel.

The patient, who has not been identified, tested positive after being examined at a Wyoming Medical Center facility. Health officials at a Monday press conference did not identify which clinic, but WMC has established a respiratory and coronavirus-specific clinic, which has tested more than two dozen people for COVID-19 and had seen more than 500 patients within days of its opening last week.

The patient "works in a health care setting but not in a direct care position," state Health Department spokesman Kim Deti said. A number of the state's patients are health care workers: the Park and Carbon county patients, for instance, as well as the staff members at an assisted-living facility in Lander.

Hailey Rodgers-Bloom, a spokeswoman for the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, said in a press conference that the agency is "contact tracing" -- backtracking to anyone the woman may have had contact with -- was complete and said that if you had potentially been exposed to the virus, you already would've been contacted.