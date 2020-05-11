Natrona County School District to hold drive-in graduation ceremonies

"I just want to know if there’s still an option to tweak things if we keep going in a good direction," said trustee Kevin Christopherson, who said that social distancing can "go a little too far."

But Ghanem and Dowell indicated that the drive-in option presented Monday is as far as they're willing to go.

"The circumstances we’re in are so exceptional," Ghanem said. He praised the graduation plan as "remarkable." "What we're doing is absolutely hard. I don’t want to say horrible, but our economy has been shattered, we can't even go to church, we have our seniors in nursing homes where they're there by themselves, you can't even go in and visit them, they can't go out. We have people who died in the hospital without anyone from their family being able to be present. This situation is not normal, by any measure."

Late last month, members of the board chafed at guidance from health officials that effectively ruled out any form of a traditional ceremony. They expressed skepticism about the virus in general Monday, as schools remain closed and Dowell and Ghanem discussed the possibility that buildings could reopen in the fall.