Natrona County schools grapple with COVID-19, plan to remain open amid surge

The coronavirus’s effects continue to ripple beyond those directly infected, as the Natrona County School District struggles to fill gaps left by COVID-19 isolations and quarantines.
The district has no plans to close schools or classrooms, Superintendent Mike Jennings has repeatedly assured, a conclusion local health officials have supported.
There isn’t evidence that virus transmission is happening at schools, meaning there wouldn’t be a benefit to closing them, officials said during a district Board of Trustees meeting Monday.
“If we close the schools, we fear we would have an increase in cases,” Casper-Natrona County Health Department Executive Director Anna Kinder said. “We would see an increase in what is going on in the community, it would really severely damage our workforce.”
Kinder spoke to the board Monday alongside Wyoming Medical Center Chief of Staff Dr. Andy Dunn, commending the district on its pandemic protocols and reaffirming Jennings’ position that the schools should remain in person as long as transmission is not detected in classrooms.
“At school, we know that people are social distancing or required to wear a mask,” Kinder said.
Still, teachers are falling ill or becoming exposed to those with a positive test result, forcing them to quarantine out of the classroom. As of Monday, 154 staff were quarantined, Jennings said.
The district on Friday reported 921 students were also quarantined. It reported 151 staff quarantined at that time.
That number, combined with fewer substitutes on the payroll this year, has resulted in more than half of substitute requests in the district going unfilled so far in November.
Associate Superintendent of Human Resources Verba Echols told the board Monday that finding substitutes has been a challenge.
“This has been a very difficult year,” she said. “Our numbers are completely down because people are making choices to remain safe.”
The district has 60 fewer substitutes this school year than last, between certified, classified and custodial staff. Many of the school district’s substitutes are retirees or work another job and don’t want to risk exposure at school, Echols explained.
Dirk Andrews, president of the Natrona County Education Association, said at the school board’s Nov. 9 meeting that district staff were overwhelmed by the number of absences.
“The staff in this district are drowning, and we’re begging for your support,” Andrews said then, adding that teachers were skipping preparation periods to fill in for colleagues and special education instructors were adding to their caseloads to cover gaps.
Jennings has said staffing shortages could be the ultimate factor in whether schools need to close.
“We are being impacted,” he said in a press conference Thursday. “At some point, where we can’t cover a classroom or classrooms within a building, we will have to shut it down. That is not the case right now. But that could happen in a week, it could happen in two weeks, it could happen in three weeks.”
“But if we do our part in slowing the spread, then I believe that we will be able to keep schools open,” he added.
Kinder and Dunn both said for school closures to make a difference, other businesses would also need to close, as was the case this spring. The department is not advocating that any businesses close, so Kinder said closing schools would be counterproductive.
As an example, parents might need to leave children with neighbors or relatives, increasing the chance of spreading the virus, she said. It would also stress an already fractured workforce. Businesses have reported to the health department and the Star-Tribune struggles with keeping their doors open as staff test positive or are required to quarantine because of exposure.
Kinder did address the massive burden of contact tracing, and that delays do cast some uncertainty over whether transmissions are occurring in schools. She added that a pattern in testing data would likely emerge if that were the case, though.
The department announced Tuesday it was scaling back contact tracing efforts and focusing on those who had tested positive within the last six days. The shift is in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for “high burden jurisdictions.”
Kinder said Monday the department has 800 people to contact and can’t keep up with the workload. She told the county health board Thursday the department has hired 20 new employees over the year, most of whom are dedicated to contact tracing.
Natrona County Health Officer Dr. Mark Dowell last Wednesday signed a mask order for the county. The hope, in part, was to relieve some of the burden on local health officials at the health department and WMC.
Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes
