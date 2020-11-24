Natrona County schools grapple with COVID-19, plan to remain open amid surge

Jennings has said staffing shortages could be the ultimate factor in whether schools need to close.

“We are being impacted,” he said in a press conference Thursday. “At some point, where we can’t cover a classroom or classrooms within a building, we will have to shut it down. That is not the case right now. But that could happen in a week, it could happen in two weeks, it could happen in three weeks.”

“But if we do our part in slowing the spread, then I believe that we will be able to keep schools open,” he added.

Kinder and Dunn both said for school closures to make a difference, other businesses would also need to close, as was the case this spring. The department is not advocating that any businesses close, so Kinder said closing schools would be counterproductive.

As an example, parents might need to leave children with neighbors or relatives, increasing the chance of spreading the virus, she said. It would also stress an already fractured workforce. Businesses have reported to the health department and the Star-Tribune struggles with keeping their doors open as staff test positive or are required to quarantine because of exposure.