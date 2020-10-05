Natrona County schools identify four new coronavirus cases

Four more COVID-19 cases have been identified in Natrona County schools.

The new cases include two students at Natrona County High school, one at CY Middle School and one at Paradise Elementary School.

There have now been 33 cases identified in the Natrona County School District since schools reopened a month ago. That includes 10 Natrona County High students and one staff member.

As of Friday, another 38 students and 25 staff members have been directed to quarantine by the Casper-Natrona County Health Department.

The new school district positives come within a statewide spike in cases. However, health officials say Wyoming's K-12 schools have done a good job of limiting the virus's spread through a series of measures that include face coverings, social distancing and physical barriers.