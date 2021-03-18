Natrona County will hold vaccine clinic at mall for eligible residents beginning in April

The county also dramatically expanded its vaccine eligibility Wednesday, allowing all residents in Phase 1c of the state's priority schedule to make an appointment. That includes anyone 50 years or older, anyone living in a dormitory and anyone in a wide array of "critical infrastructure" industries, ranging from energy to communications to law, and many others.

It's the largest leap the community has taken in the push to vaccinate as many residents as possible against COVID-19. Three vaccines are now available in Wyoming — Pfizer, Moderna, and the new one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The state isn't expecting an immediate windfall of the latter, but federal officials think enough vaccines will be available by the end of May for every adult who wants a shot to have one.

Almost 78,000 Wyomingites are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including roughly 2,000 residents who have received the one-shot vaccine. More than 119,000, or 20% of the state's population, have received one shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna inoculations.