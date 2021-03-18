Natrona County will hold vaccine clinic at mall for eligible residents beginning in April

Natrona County will begin offering mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics three times a week for eligible residents beginning in April, Casper-Natrona County Health Department Director Anna Kinder told the board of health in a virtual meeting Thursday.
The clinics will be held at the Eastridge Mall, in the former Macy’s space. Kinder said they are expecting to hold them Mondays 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and alternating weekly between Fridays and Saturdays, each from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Residents in any of the priority groups in any phase of the state’s priority schedule are now eligible for a shot in the county. That includes those 50 years or older, anyone older than 16 with certain health conditions, and a variety of front-line and critical workforce employees. The full list can be viewed on the health department's website. If you can't access the website, you can also call the state's vaccination hotline with questions at 800-438-5795.
Natrona County on Wednesday launched an online appointment scheduling system, allowing residents to book appointments for vaccines at the department, at a handful of community partners and at both Walgreens locations. Those appointments can be made by visiting CasperVCovid.com.
The county also dramatically expanded its vaccine eligibility Wednesday, allowing all residents in Phase 1c of the state's priority schedule to make an appointment. That includes anyone 50 years or older, anyone living in a dormitory and anyone in a wide array of "critical infrastructure" industries, ranging from energy to communications to law, and many others.
It's the largest leap the community has taken in the push to vaccinate as many residents as possible against COVID-19. Three vaccines are now available in Wyoming — Pfizer, Moderna, and the new one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The state isn't expecting an immediate windfall of the latter, but federal officials think enough vaccines will be available by the end of May for every adult who wants a shot to have one.
Almost 78,000 Wyomingites are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including roughly 2,000 residents who have received the one-shot vaccine. More than 119,000, or 20% of the state's population, have received one shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna inoculations.
As more residents are vaccinated and virus cases fall, the state is relaxing public health measures. A face mask mandate in effect since December was lifted Tuesday, along with limitations on restaurants, bars and other entertainment businesses. Natrona County Health Officer Dr. Mark Dowell has said he has no plans to instate a local mask order, and that he's optimistic about the community's direction.