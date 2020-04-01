Natrona County's ability to respond to coronavirus depends on severity of surge, doctor says

"We're at the very beginning of this, from my side," Dowell said, repeating a message he gave to the Natrona County school board a week ago. "I think we're entering to a rapid phase for the next, perhaps, three to four weeks, at a minimum. I think we may flatten the curve in May, maybe early May, but we don't know that yet. The problem is we're a rural area and a rural state. We're really not sure how this is going to play out compared to New York and Detroit. So right now, I'd say consider this impacting this area a lot through May, but we'll see."

Dowell said Wyoming Medical Center, which serves as a referral hospital for smaller facilities across the state, has access to 30 ventilators and that no COVID-19 patients are on one of the machines at WMC. But he said the challenge would be having enough nurses qualified to manage them; it all depends on the strength of the surge.

He noted that the county was taking steps to mitigate any anticipated crush. For those populations like the homeless or elderly who can't self-isolate at home, health officials here have set up a medical facility staffed by health care workers that can act as a location for potential patients to quarantine.