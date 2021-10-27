Nearly 10% of Wyoming Banner employees haven't complied with vaccine requirement

Banner Health, which operates four Wyoming hospitals including the state's largest in Casper, could see nearly 10% of its employees terminated for failing to comply with a COVID-19 vaccine requirement, based on current numbers.

Mary Lynne Shickich, a Banner representative, told lawmakers Tuesday that 160 of the 1,629 employees Banner has in Wyoming had not been vaccinated and did not have an exemption.

In mid-July, the company announced being fully vaccinated would no longer be optional, but "a condition of employment" beginning Nov. 1. That announcement has been a focal point of the special legislative session that began this week, meant to challenge a federal vaccine mandate on businesses with 100 or more employees.

In testifying to the House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee Tuesday, Schickich said the 160 employees will keep their jobs until the end of November.

It's unclear how many Banner Wyoming employees have received exemptions to the policy. Shickich only provided that figure for Washakie Medical Center, at which 84 employees are vaccinated and 16 were granted exemptions.

Wyoming Medical Center CEO Lance Porter told the committee that Casper's hospital staff is 75% vaccinated. Among clinic staff outside of the hospital, that figure rises to 85%.

Porter maintained the need for a vaccine requirement, particularly as the state's largest hospital routinely records record-high patient totals.

“The problem we face is when you are unvaccinated and you are exposed outside of work, you get COVID, you’re out of the fight,” he said.

The hospital was treating 206 total patients at one point last week, 42% of which had COVID-19.

He said some patients have asked to only be treated by vaccinated nurses, as the more contagious and more aggressive delta variant leaves more people severely ill.

Statewide, hospitalizations have soared despite the number of active cases declining.

Last week, Wyoming reported the most COVID-19 hospitalizations than at any point thus far in the pandemic, with 249 individuals being treated.

Several facilities have teetered into crisis standards of care, meaning they don't have enough resources to treat the patients they have.

Twelve Wyoming hospitals Wednesday reported a critical staffing shortage to federal officials.

It's unclear how vaccine requirements have affected staffing statewide. Some officials have said the shortage is brought on by employees testing positive or being exposed to the virus, and then being forced to quarantine and miss work. Others have claimed staff are leaving their jobs directly in response to vaccine requirements.

Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.