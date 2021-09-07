Nearly 8,800 Wyomingites sought a first vaccine dose in the last two weeks

Nearly 8,800 people in Wyoming received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine within the last two weeks. That's the highest amount statewide since this spring, when the shots first became available to the general public.

The rise in vaccinations has coincided with the emergence of the delta variant in Wyoming, which has led to a massive rise in cases and hospitalizations. Vaccinations began to tick up July and occurred even more frequently in August and early September, state figures show.

Wyoming sped through vaccinating willing priority populations faster than most states, opening inoculations to the general adult public in the last days of March.

Nearly 21,000 Wyomingites received a first dose of a two-shot vaccine in the two-week period after the shots were first opened to the masses. In the next two-week period, that figure fell to less than 8,000 people.

Uptake plateaued through July, dipping to just over 3,200 residents seeking a first shot between the last week of June and the first week of July. In each two-week period since then, the amount of people being vaccinated has increased.

Appointments for the one-shot Janssen vaccine have stayed relatively consistent through the summer but have ticked up slightly in the last few weeks.