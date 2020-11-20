New data shows lag in COVID-19 deaths being reported in Wyoming

When the Wyoming Department of Health announces that more COVID-19 patients in the state have died from the disease, it is often announcing deaths that actually occurred weeks if not months before.

The lag in reporting is a result of the time it can take for death certificates to be filed, department spokeswoman Kim Deti said. The department does not count a patient as a coronavirus death unless COVID-19 has been listed on their death certificate as the cause of death or a contributing factor.

And the time it takes for those certificates to be filed has always varied, even before the pandemic, Deti said. The Wyoming Department of Health then must review that information before reporting the deaths to the public.

Now, though, the department is offering comprehensive data on when each of those patients' deaths occurred, providing an even more accurate look at the spike in deaths that has accompanied this fall's surge in virus infections and hospitalizations.

Putting these new weekly figures alongside the number of deaths the state had reported each week suggests, grimly, that we have only begun to learn about the deaths that have occurred over the past two weeks in Wyoming.