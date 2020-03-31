New model projects Wyoming hospitals won't be overrun by virus, but scores will still die

Asked if the University of Washington model was in line with the work state officials are doing on their own projections, Deti demurred, repeating that the state wouldn't endorse a model.

Avoiding overrun

Eric Boley, who leads the Wyoming Hospital Association, said he hoped the projections were correct and that hospitals wouldn't be overrun entirely.

"I think a lot of this has to do with when and if we get the surge seen in some other states," he said. "I hope and pray that we have the capacity to treat and care for everyone and that the trend holds even truer and we don’t lose anyone to this terrible virus."

Dr. David Wheeler, the president of the Wyoming Medical Society and an advocate for an immediate shelter-in-place order, echoed Boley and said he hopes the projections are as bad as it gets here.

"I am worried the peak might be more sustained than modeled and that what looks like a slight deficit of beds will be prolonged," he said.