New poll shows broad support for Medicaid Expansion as lawmakers prepare for special session next week

The majority of respondents, 41%, voiced strong support for that scenario. Another 25% said they somewhat supported the proposal. Just 31% said they somewhat or strongly opposed the idea.

Asked if they would want their state lawmakers to support such a proposal, 65% said they would.

The poll was commissioned by the American Cancer Society Action Network, the American Heart Association, the American Lung Association and the AARP, and it was conducted by the Colorado-based firm New Bridge Strategy. It surveyed 500 residents across all Wyoming counties, a statistically sound figure for these types of polls. (The University of Wyoming’s Survey and Analysis Center often conducts state-level polls using roughly the same number of respondents.)

Lawmakers in one week will descend on the state capitol for a special legislative session geared toward opposing federal vaccine mandates. It’s unclear what legislation will be allowed on the floor for debate, and what will be barred from consideration until the normal budget session in February.