New poll shows consistent hesitancy toward COVID-19 vaccines in Wyoming

Wyomingites’ opinions on the COVID-19 vaccine have not budged since November, according to a new survey published Friday.
Nearly 40% of respondents to that survey since November have said they would be somewhat or very unlikely to get a COVID-19 shot. More than 60% have said they would get a shot, or already have.
The new survey is a continuation of an effort the Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center started in March to gauge public opinion toward different elements of the pandemic.
That survey typically fields between 500 and 600 responses out of the roughly 1,100-1,400 randomly selected recipients the questions are sent to.
February’s survey showed a pattern of apprehension toward the COVID-19 vaccines. Concerns about side effects and uncertainty about the vaccine’s effectiveness were the top reasons respondents gave for why they were unlikely to take a vaccine. Nearly 70% of that group listed the side effects as a major reason.
Studies and clinical trials show between a third and a half of individuals that receive a COVID-19 vaccine will experience side effects, with more severe but not life-threatening side effects likely after the second dose.
Pfizer’s clinical trial data does show a larger proportion of vaccine recipients experiencing side effects after the second shot, but some side effects are more common than others.
More than 50% of recipients reported headaches after the second Pfizer dose, and nearly 60% reported fatigue, for example. But just 7% reported redness or swelling at the injection site after the second dose.
Severe side effects are also uncommon, and no data has connected life-threatening complications with the vaccine.
In Pfizer’s clinical trial, 0.6% of participants experienced a “severe adverse” event, while 0.5% did so in the vaccine’s placebo group, meaning data does not support the idea that the vaccine is dangerous.
Respondents to the Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center poll also reported a lack of information about the vaccine’s efficacy as a reason they were unlikely to get it.
The two vaccines approved for use in the U.S. were both 94-95% effective in clinical trials after the second dose. Some studies suggest the Pfizer vaccine is up to 90% effective after the first dose, but the company’s clinical trials suggest the vaccine is closer to 52% effective after just one shot.
Moderna has reported up to 80% effectiveness after a first shot.
For reference, the standard influenza vaccine is roughly 40-60% effective.
But medical officials are still adamant individuals should take both doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to best limit illness and the spread of the virus.
Officials have anticipated hesitancy toward the vaccines. The Understanding America Study, a survey hosted by the University of Southern California, has reported on national attitudes toward the pandemic since March.
That study found confidence in the vaccine dropped from 74% in April, to 56% in December. The Pew Research Center reported similar findings. In May, 72% of respondents to that organization’s survey said they would probably or definitely accept a vaccine. By December, that number fell to 60%.
The nation’s most visible epidemiologist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has said between 75% to 85% of people need to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.
The Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center poll does show a gradual shift in the public’s optimism; 35% of respondents to the February survey said they felt the worst of the pandemic is behind us — the highest proportion to feel that way since the survey launched in March.
Conversely, 29.8% of respondents felt the worst is yet to come — the first time that figure has been below 30% since March.
That cautious optimism is shared by many of the state’s health experts, several of whom have said the vaccines offer hope that life may soon return to normal.
Nearly 69,000 Wyomingites — or about 12% of the state’s population — have received a first vaccine dose as of Sunday, according to state data. About 4% have received their second shot.
Officials expect it will be summer before enough vaccine supply is available to vaccinate anyone who wants a shot, but recent moves by the federal government may expedite that process.
President Joe Biden last week said 300 million vaccines will be administered in the U.S. by the end of July, covering most of the nation’s 330 million residents who want a shot.
