New poll shows consistent hesitancy toward COVID-19 vaccines in Wyoming

Wyomingites’ opinions on the COVID-19 vaccine have not budged since November, according to a new survey published Friday.

Nearly 40% of respondents to that survey since November have said they would be somewhat or very unlikely to get a COVID-19 shot. More than 60% have said they would get a shot, or already have.

The new survey is a continuation of an effort the Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center started in March to gauge public opinion toward different elements of the pandemic.

That survey typically fields between 500 and 600 responses out of the roughly 1,100-1,400 randomly selected recipients the questions are sent to.

February’s survey showed a pattern of apprehension toward the COVID-19 vaccines. Concerns about side effects and uncertainty about the vaccine’s effectiveness were the top reasons respondents gave for why they were unlikely to take a vaccine. Nearly 70% of that group listed the side effects as a major reason.

Studies and clinical trials show between a third and a half of individuals that receive a COVID-19 vaccine will experience side effects, with more severe but not life-threatening side effects likely after the second dose.