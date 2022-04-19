New report shows decrease in ER visits among Montana Medicaid expansion enrollees

Emergency room visits for Montanans with health insurance through Medicaid expansion declined each year they were enrolled in the program, a new report commissioned by the Montana Healthcare Foundation found. That could be good news for Wyoming, which is still on the fence about expanding its Medicaid program.

Montana expanded Medicaid through the 2015 Health and Economic Livelihood (HELP) Act. The state’s legislature voted to continue expansion in 2019. Legislators will decide in 2025, when the current version of Montana's Medicaid expires, if they want to continue the program. Now, more than 278,000 Montanans are insured through Medicaid, the report states.

Among individuals enrolled in Medicaid through Montana’s expansion between 2016 and 2020, the number who used the emergency room declined by about 14% between their first and second year in the program, the report says. Emergency room visits for preventable dental problems like tooth decay and gum disease also declined by more than a third over a three-year period.

Access to preventative care might be driving these decreases; the report states that more than 55,000 expansion enrollees accessed preventative services in 2020. In the same year, more than 31,000 enrollees used mental health services, over 5,000 got substance use disorder treatments and those with chronic illnesses visited specialists increasingly.

The Wyoming Legislature is hesitant to expand Medicaid, the jointly funded federal-state program that began in 1965. It’s meant to provide affordable health insurance for low-income and medically needy people. Every state has some version of the program.

The 2010 Affordable Care Act required states to expand their Medicaid programs to cover more people with higher incomes. But the Supreme Court ruled mandatory expansion to be unconstitutional, so it became optional. Most states have chosen to expand anyway. Wyoming is one of 12 that hasn’t. The state has yet to find some kind of alternative to expansion that enough people can get on board with.

Wyoming’s current eligibility criteria for the Medicaid program are also fairly strict.

Wyomingites don’t automatically qualify for Medicaid if they earn below a certain income. They also have to fall under other criteria — like being a family caretaker or being on supplemental security income, for example. Some of these categories are tied to income thresholds that are well below the federal poverty level, while others have income requirements that are above it. Wyomingites who earn less than 100% of the federal poverty level don’t qualify for federal financial assistance to buy private insurance.

Challenges for getting affordable health insurance compounded with expensive health care costs in Wyoming result in people who can’t pay for care. When people can’t afford to pay for care, that cost is absorbed or passed along by Wyoming hospitals to the tune of about $110 million to $125 million dollars annually.

Emergency department visits are expensive, so the decrease in these visits among Montana’s Medicaid expansion enrollees might add some points to the option of expansion in Wyoming.

But Wyoming isn’t Montana, and just because its northern neighbor has seen a decrease in emergency department visits doesn't mean that Wyoming also would if it expanded Medicaid.

In fact, the Wyoming Department of Health highlighted a study in its 2022 Medicaid expansion enrollment and cost projections report that showed the opposite effect in Oregon.

The study found that health care utilization — including emergency room visits — increased overall among newly enrolled Medicaid recipients.

At the same time, the Oregon study also found that Medicaid coverage lowered medical debt and almost completely eliminated catastrophic medical expenditures for these people.

And another study that the health department highlighted found what appeared to be a correlation between increased health insurance enrollments and decreased mortality rates among 45 to 64 year olds.

That study looked at 3.9 million random individuals who were paying a penalty for not having health insurance under the Affordable Care Act. The Internal Revenue Service mailed these people to encourage them to enroll in health insurance. The study found that every 87 letters sent increased insurance coverage among this group by about one year. The researchers also estimated a reduction of one death over the following two years for every 1,648 people who were sent the letter.

