Nine coronavirus cases linked to 'significant' Wyoming Behavioral Institute cluster

WBI and other county officials declined to offer any specificity on the number of cases there Thursday. Casper-Natrona County Health Department spokeswoman Hailey Rodgers-Bloom said that officials believe there are three distinct clusters in Natrona County: One is linked to domestic travel, another to international travel and the third to WBI. She declined Thursday to say how many patients were in each cluster and said that information would be provided later.

A message sent to a hospital official seeking comment Friday morning was not immediately returned. The hospital previously said it was testing patients frequently and many were negative. Dowell said the facility was a high priority for testing, which has been rationed to only high-risk populations.

Dowell said it's unclear how much of WBI's facility was exposed to the virus. According to state data, the hospital has 90 inpatient beds. The hospital says it has 85 beds.

WBI doesn't treat only patients from Natrona County, nor can it discharge all of its patients because they may have mental health issues that make them a danger to themselves.