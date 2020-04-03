Nine coronavirus cases linked to 'significant' Wyoming Behavioral Institute cluster

There have been at least nine cases of the novel coronavirus linked to the Wyoming Behavioral Institute as of Thursday night, a Natrona County health official said.
The number of cases associated with the facility has more than doubled in short order; an official with WBI told the Star-Tribune on Wednesday that the facility had four cases, three of which were adult patients and the fourth was a staff member. It's unclear the breakdown of the five new cases between patients and staffers.
The nine patients make up more than 40 percent of the 21 confirmed coronavirus cases in Natrona County, a count most recently updated Friday morning. Dr. Mark Dowell, an infectious disease expert and Natrona County's health officer, called the situation at WBI "very significant" and said it was an example of the danger of people who have no symptoms exposing others to the respiratory disease that's sickened at least 162 Wyomingites as of Friday.
"It's an example of asymptomatic shedding," he said, adding that the spread of the disease there was not fault of anyone's at WBI. "You can be spewing virus for up to two or three days before you become ill, and that's what we think happened there."
WBI and other county officials declined to offer any specificity on the number of cases there Thursday. Casper-Natrona County Health Department spokeswoman Hailey Rodgers-Bloom said that officials believe there are three distinct clusters in Natrona County: One is linked to domestic travel, another to international travel and the third to WBI. She declined Thursday to say how many patients were in each cluster and said that information would be provided later.
A message sent to a hospital official seeking comment Friday morning was not immediately returned. The hospital previously said it was testing patients frequently and many were negative. Dowell said the facility was a high priority for testing, which has been rationed to only high-risk populations.
Dowell said it's unclear how much of WBI's facility was exposed to the virus. According to state data, the hospital has 90 inpatient beds. The hospital says it has 85 beds.
WBI doesn't treat only patients from Natrona County, nor can it discharge all of its patients because they may have mental health issues that make them a danger to themselves.
"It's a tricky situation because they take people from all over the state, and they take patients that are not safe at home with psychiatric issues or substance abuse," Dowell said. "We're trying to trying to find what you can do to discharge. Some of them are not safe to be discharged, they have nowhere to go or they're a suicide risk."
He added that the number of patients tied to WBI "could" increase.
Health officials have warned that the worst place for the virus to spread is within long-term facilities and hospitals, where people are in close quarters and where health care workers and those with chronic health conditions are susceptible to infection.
WBI is the second-known cluster within a health care facility in Wyoming. The first, at a Lander assisted-living facility, led to one of the worst outbreaks here. Only in recent days has the case total there been surpassed by cases in Cheyenne and Teton counties. But health officials in Fremont County say that hundreds of patients with symptoms have been directed to self-isolate and assume they're sick.
Seth Klamann joined the Star-Tribune in 2016 and covers education and health. A 2015 graduate of the University of Missouri and proud Kansas City native, Seth worked for newspapers in Milwaukee and Omaha before coming to Casper.
