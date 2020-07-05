Nine Wyoming hospitals penalized by feds

Dr. Paul Beaupre, the CEO at St. John's, told the Star-Tribune that St. John's was unfairly compared to other hospitals because of Jackson's overall economic prosperity. Essentially, he said, St. John's was compared to hospitals in larger areas with more plentiful health options, whereas St. John's — while existing in an affluent area — still caters to a rural patient base that requires frequent return trips to the hospital.

"I am being compared with downtown Manhattan, Beverley Hills, the list goes on and on," he said. "And in any of those areas, you can trip over a hospital from one place to the next. So our reality is, we send people home and if they drive more than three hours to come back to us and they look at all like we have a concern about whether they're going to (deteriorate), we bring them back into the hospital."