Ninth coronavirus case found in Fremont County, 19th statewide

A ninth case of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Fremont County, where all of the areas previous cases had been linked to an assisted-living facility in Lander.

The case makes Wyoming's 19th confirmed COVID-19 patient, all of whom have been identified in the past nine days.

Little was available Friday morning about the case. It's unclear if this latest case is linked to the previous Lander cases. The Department of Health has updated the total case number in Fremont County to nine, up from eight yesterday afternoon.

The positive case seems to have come from a private lab, according to the department.

State Health Department spokeswoman told the Star-Tribune in an email that the new patient is an older woman who's been hospitalized and is "likely" tied to the Lander cases, though that hasn't been confirmed as of 10:30 Friday morning.