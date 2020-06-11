No coronavirus cases identified after mass testing of Yellowstone employees

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

None of the 179 Yellowstone National Park employees who were tested last week were found to have contracted the novel coronavirus, officials announced Thursday.

The wave of mass testing is the second batch of samples collected by Yellowstone employees who regularly interact with the public. The previous mass-testing effort also uncovered no new cases of the coronavirus among staffers. Overall, the National Park Service has now tested 222 Yellowstone employees over the past 10 days.

First responders and staffers who are in public-facing positions will continue to be tested in the coming weeks, officials said in a press release.

“I want to thank the states of Wyoming and Montana and our county health officials for partnering with us to increase surveillance testing capacity,” Superintendent Cam Sholly said in the press release announcing the results. “This proactive testing is the only way for us to detect cases early and respond quickly to any employees who have the virus.”

