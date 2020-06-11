You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
No coronavirus cases identified after mass testing of Yellowstone employees
View Comments

No coronavirus cases identified after mass testing of Yellowstone employees

{{featured_button_text}}
Yellowstone opens

Park Ranger J. Harding stands at the East Entrance to Yellowstone National Park on May 18, the day the park reopened. The park closed for about two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

None of the 179 Yellowstone National Park employees who were tested last week were found to have contracted the novel coronavirus, officials announced Thursday.

The wave of mass testing is the second batch of samples collected by Yellowstone employees who regularly interact with the public. The previous mass-testing effort also uncovered no new cases of the coronavirus among staffers. Overall, the National Park Service has now tested 222 Yellowstone employees over the past 10 days.

First responders and staffers who are in public-facing positions will continue to be tested in the coming weeks, officials said in a press release.

“I want to thank the states of Wyoming and Montana and our county health officials for partnering with us to increase surveillance testing capacity,” Superintendent Cam Sholly said in the press release announcing the results. “This proactive testing is the only way for us to detect cases early and respond quickly to any employees who have the virus.”

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education and Health Reporter

Seth Klamann joined the Star-Tribune in 2016 and covers education and health. A 2015 graduate of the University of Missouri and proud Kansas City native, Seth worked for newspapers in Milwaukee and Omaha before coming to Casper.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Casper's Logan Wilson discuss becoming the newest Cincinnati Bengal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News