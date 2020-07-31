You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No new coronavirus cases linked to Cody Stampede events
View Comments
top story

No new coronavirus cases linked to Cody Stampede events

{{featured_button_text}}
Cody Stampede

Fans, some in face masks, attend the opening night of the Cody Stampede in July in Cody.

 Mark Davis, Powell Tribune

Officials in Park County haven't traced any newly identified coronavirus cases there to Cody Stampede events.

"We haven't been able to trace any of our recent cases to July 4th activities, including the Stampede," the county's health officer, Dr. Aaron Billin, told the Star-Tribune in an email this week.

Most major Wyoming summer rodeos and events — like Cheyenne Frontier Days — were canceled in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. The Stampede was initially canceled, too, but was eventually allowed to proceed with significant social distancing efforts put into place. 

Though no cases have been linked to the festivities, Park County — which had one of the first cases of the virus earlier this year — has had a recent surge; its caseload is now up to 104 (though 62 of those patients have recovered). That matches an overall growth in cases statewide, which are increasingly being linked to small social gatherings rather than to facilities or singular events. 

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education and Health Reporter

Seth Klamann joined the Star-Tribune in 2016 and covers education and health. A 2015 graduate of the University of Missouri and proud Kansas City native, Seth worked for newspapers in Milwaukee and Omaha before coming to Casper.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Casper's Logan Wilson discuss becoming the newest Cincinnati Bengal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News