No new coronavirus cases linked to Cody Stampede events

"We haven't been able to trace any of our recent cases to July 4th activities, including the Stampede," the county's health officer, Dr. Aaron Billin, told the Star-Tribune in an email this week.

Most major Wyoming summer rodeos and events — like Cheyenne Frontier Days — were canceled in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. The Stampede was initially canceled, too, but was eventually allowed to proceed with significant social distancing efforts put into place.

Though no cases have been linked to the festivities, Park County — which had one of the first cases of the virus earlier this year — has had a recent surge; its caseload is now up to 104 (though 62 of those patients have recovered). That matches an overall growth in cases statewide, which are increasingly being linked to small social gatherings rather than to facilities or singular events.