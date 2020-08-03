'No way' War Memorial Stadium will be filled to capacity this year, UW athletic director says

The University of Wyoming's War Memorial Stadium will likely be kept at roughly a quarter of its capacity in the coming season and student capacity may be slashed by as much as two-thirds, the school's athletic director told faculty Monday night.
"There is no way we're going to put 30,000 people in there for any event this year," Tom Burman said during a town hall.
Though exact details are still being worked out with health officials, Burman said that the stadium's capacity will likely be "roughly in the neighborhood of 20 to 35 percent" in order to "allow for some safe social distancing."
He added that the student seating, which typically features about 3,300 spectators, will likely be slashed to roughly a thousand. He said tailgating would "greatly reduced" and that other parts of the stadium experience -- including entrances and concessions -- will be more tightly controlled.
As far as what's to come for the season's scheduling, Burman said he "can honestly tell you I don't know what the Mountain West Conference is going to do." He said a delayed start was likely; other conferences, he said, had shortened schedules and pushed back the beginning of the season.
In a bit of good news, Burman said that after widespread testing, no UW student-athlete has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The university plans to reopen for in-person learning in the coming weeks, albeit with significant restrictions: masks will be required, dorm occupancy will be limited, and students and staff will have to self-screen for the virus on a daily basis.
College football is one of many sporting events to be curtailed in light of the coronavirus. Baseball, for example, recently returned, but fans are not being allowed to watch games in person.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.