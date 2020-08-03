'No way' War Memorial Stadium will be filled to capacity this year, UW athletic director says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Wyoming's War Memorial Stadium will likely be kept at roughly a quarter of its capacity in the coming season and student capacity may be slashed by as much as two-thirds, the school's athletic director told faculty Monday night.

"There is no way we're going to put 30,000 people in there for any event this year," Tom Burman said during a town hall.

Though exact details are still being worked out with health officials, Burman said that the stadium's capacity will likely be "roughly in the neighborhood of 20 to 35 percent" in order to "allow for some safe social distancing."

He added that the student seating, which typically features about 3,300 spectators, will likely be slashed to roughly a thousand. He said tailgating would "greatly reduced" and that other parts of the stadium experience -- including entrances and concessions -- will be more tightly controlled.

As far as what's to come for the season's scheduling, Burman said he "can honestly tell you I don't know what the Mountain West Conference is going to do." He said a delayed start was likely; other conferences, he said, had shortened schedules and pushed back the beginning of the season.