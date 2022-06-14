No Wyoming COVID-19 deaths reported this week

The Wyoming Department of Health did not report any new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, keeping the total number of coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming at 1,824 since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020.

The state of Wyoming has been reporting COVID deaths on a weekly basis since February 2021, according to data kept by the Star-Tribune. Late May was the first first time the health department didn't report any confirmed COVID deaths in its weekly update during that time.

This is the third time since then that the department hasn't reported any confirmed COVID deaths.

The lack of reported COVID deaths doesn’t necessarily mean that there haven’t been any recently. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.

Last week, four COVID deaths were reported in the state. Four deaths total have been announced this month.

The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor.

Broadly speaking, the number of deaths in Wyoming correlates with the rise and fall of cases in the state, often trailing by a few weeks changes in infection and hospitalization rates.

Deaths declined dramatically last spring. But when cases surged late last summer and early fall, the weekly updates on COVID-19 deaths rose as well.

The spread of new omicron subvariants and increases in COVID cases in Wyoming seem to be driving a slight uptick in COVID hospitalizations after those numbers fell considerably starting in February. On Tuesday, 27 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Wyoming. A month ago, there were six people in Wyoming who were hospitalized with COVID.

Last year’s COVID-19 surge was driven by the delta variant, which is more contagious and causes more serious illness than the first strain of COVID-19 that emerged here. But delta is no longer the dominant strain in Wyoming. The omicron variant has overtaken it. The omicron strain, which is now responsible for most of Wyoming’s new cases, appears more contagious than delta, but studies have shown it causes less severe symptoms.

COVID cases driven by omicron subvariants are rising across the country. In Wyoming, cases have risen over the past couple of months, increasing from 44 confirmed active cases on April 12 to 405 confirmed active cases on Tuesday.

Wyoming’s vaccination rate trails most of the country. Nationally, the state has the second-lowest proportion of fully vaccinated residents.

Roughly 51% of the state is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 22% have gotten a booster. About 58% of Wyomingites have received at least one dose of a vaccine.