No Wyoming COVID-19 deaths reported this week

The Wyoming Department of Health did not report any new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, keeping the total number of coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming at 1,820 since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020.

The state of Wyoming has been reporting COVID deaths on a weekly basis since February 2021, according to data kept by the Star-Tribune. This is the first weekly report without a death during that time.

The lack of reported COVID deaths doesn’t necessarily mean that there haven’t been any recently. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.

Last week, three COVID deaths were reported in the state. Eight deaths total have been announced this month.

The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor.

Broadly speaking, the number of deaths in Wyoming correlates with the rise and fall of cases in the state, often trailing by a few weeks changes in infection and hospitalization rates.

Deaths declined dramatically last spring. But when cases surged late last summer and early fall, the weekly updates on COVID-19 deaths rose as well. The spread of new omicron subvariants and increases in COVID cases in eastern states, however, hasn’t resulted in much of an increase in hospitalizations as of now.

On Tuesday, 14 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Wyoming. That number rose toward the end of January but has, in general, fallen considerably since the start of February.

Last year’s COVID-19 surge was driven by the delta variant, which is more contagious and causes more serious illness than the first strain of COVID-19 that emerged here. But delta is no longer the dominant strain in Wyoming. The omicron variant has overtaken it. The omicron strain, which is now responsible for most of Wyoming’s new cases, appears more contagious than delta, but studies have shown it causes less severe symptoms.

COVID cases driven by omicron subvariants are rising across the country. In Wyoming, cases have risen over the past month and a half, increasing from 44 confirmed active cases on April 12 to 158 confirmed active cases on Tuesday. Hospitalizations have been more erratic and so far haven’t risen steadily along with cases.

Wyoming’s vaccination rate trails most of the country. Nationally, the state has the fourth-lowest proportion of fully vaccinated residents.

Roughly 51% of the state is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 22% have gotten a booster. About 58% of Wyomingites have received at least one dose of a vaccine.