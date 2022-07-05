No Wyoming COVID-19 deaths reported this week

The Wyoming Department of Health did not report any new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, keeping the total number of coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming at 1,834 since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020.

The state of Wyoming has been reporting COVID deaths on a weekly basis since February 2021, according to data kept by the Star-Tribune. This is the fourth weekly report without a death during that time. The first weekly report without a death occurred in May.

The lack of reported COVID deaths doesn’t necessarily mean that there haven’t been any recently. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.

Last week, five COVID deaths were reported in the state.

The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor.

Broadly speaking, the number of deaths in Wyoming correlates with the rise and fall of cases in the state, often trailing by a few weeks changes in infection and hospitalization rates.

Deaths declined dramatically last spring. But when cases surged late last summer and early fall, the weekly updates on COVID-19 deaths rose as well.

On Tuesday, 37 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Wyoming. That number rose toward the end of January then fell considerably beginning in February. Hospitalizations are slowly increasing again.

Last year’s COVID-19 surge was driven by the delta variant, which is more contagious and causes more serious illness than the first strain of COVID-19 that emerged here. But delta is no longer the dominant strain in Wyoming. The omicron variant has overtaken it. The omicron strain, which is now responsible for most of Wyoming’s new cases, appears more contagious than delta, but studies have shown it causes less severe symptoms.

COVID cases driven by omicron subvariants are rising across the country. In Wyoming, cases have risen over the past month and a half, increasing from a low of 44 confirmed active cases on April 12 to 455 confirmed active cases on Tuesday.

Wyoming’s vaccination rate trails most of the country. Nationally, the state has the second-lowest proportion of fully vaccinated residents.

Roughly 51% of the state is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 23% have gotten a booster. About 59% of Wyomingites have received at least one dose of a vaccine.