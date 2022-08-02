No Wyoming COVID deaths reported this week

The Wyoming Department of Health did not report any COVID-19 deaths this week.

There have now been 1,856 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020.

The state of Wyoming has been reporting COVID deaths on a weekly basis since February 2021, according to data kept by the Star-Tribune. This is the fifth weekly report without a death during that time.

Last week, seven COVID deaths were reported in the state.

The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.

Broadly speaking, the number of deaths in Wyoming correlates with the rise and fall of cases in the state, often trailing by a few weeks changes in infection and hospitalization rates.

Deaths declined dramatically last spring. But when cases surged late last summer and early fall, the weekly updates on COVID-19 deaths rose as well. That number rose toward the end of January but then fell considerably beginning in February.

The spread of new omicron subvariants is leading to another increase in COVID cases in Wyoming, but the number of reported cases this week actually declined from numbers reported a month ago. The Wyoming Department of Health reported 493 confirmed active cases this week, down by 72 from a month ago.

Hospitalizations have risen a bit overall, but not as much as cases. The Wyoming Department of Health reported 39 COVID hospitalizations this week, up from 31 last week.

Last year’s COVID-19 surge was driven by the delta variant, which is more contagious and causes more serious illness than the first strain of COVID-19 that emerged here. But delta is no longer the dominant strain in Wyoming. The omicron variant has overtaken it. The omicron strain, which is now responsible for most of Wyoming’s new cases, appears more contagious than delta, but studies have shown it causes less severe symptoms.

Wyoming’s vaccination rate is currently the lowest in the country.

Roughly 52% of the state is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 23% have gotten a booster. About 59% of Wyomingites have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

(Last week, there was a discrepancy in the number of COVID deaths reported on the Wyoming Department of Health's case dashboard and the number reported on its Infectious Disease Epidemiology Unit webpage. The Star-Tribune reported seven deaths, which a health department spokesperson later confirmed was the correct number).