Northern Arapaho Business Council offering $500 to vaccinated members

Northern Arapaho tribal members who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 can apply to receive $500 through a program announced by the business council Monday.

Members interested in receiving the $500 must submit an application by email, in person or via fax to the Little Winds Loan Office at the Wind River Hotel & Casino by Oct. 15.

Those hoping to apply by email should sent applications to toldman@windriverhotelcasino.com. Members must include a copy of their vaccination card to receive the money.

Members who have not received any COVID-19 vaccine can still qualify for the $500 if they are vaccinated by Oct. 15.

The Star-Tribune has reached out to the business council for additional information.

To date, 70% of tribal members have been inoculated against the virus that, when it first arrived in Wyoming, hit the Wind River Reservation harder than anywhere else in the state.

Both Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone citizens bore the brunt of COVID-19 deaths, and Fremont County led the state in deaths and infections through the first months of the pandemic here.