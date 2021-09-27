 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Northern Arapaho Business Council offering $500 to vaccinated members
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

Northern Arapaho Business Council offering $500 to vaccinated members

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID Clinic

Nurse Cristina Gonzalez grabs lab bags with samples to be tested for COVID-19 at a drive-thru clinic in April in Arapahoe. Eight members of the Northern Arapaho Tribe have died after contracting the coronavirus.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Northern Arapaho tribal members who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 can apply to receive $500 through a program announced by the business council Monday. 

Members interested in receiving the $500 must submit an application by email, in person or via fax to the Little Winds Loan Office at the Wind River Hotel & Casino by Oct. 15.

Those hoping to apply by email should sent applications to toldman@windriverhotelcasino.com. Members must include a copy of their vaccination card to receive the money. 

Members who have not received any COVID-19 vaccine can still qualify for the $500 if they are vaccinated by Oct. 15. 

The Star-Tribune has reached out to the business council for additional information. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Download PDF Northern Arapaho Vaccine Incentive Program

To date, 70% of tribal members have been inoculated against the virus that, when it first arrived in Wyoming, hit the Wind River Reservation harder than anywhere else in the state. 

Both Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone citizens bore the brunt of COVID-19 deaths, and Fremont County led the state in deaths and infections through the first months of the pandemic here. 

By May 2020, more than 32% of virus cases in Wyoming were among those identifying as American Indian, despite making up just 2% of the state population. 

Both tribes have maintained strict virus mitigation protocols. The Wind River Reservation imposed a mask requirement long before other Wyoming jurisdictions. 

Today, American Indians account for fewer than 5%of all virus cases in the state, but 7% of virus deaths.

Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Montana rescuers praised in Amtrak derailment

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Health and education reporter

Morgan Hughes covers health and education in Wyoming. After growing up in rural Wisconsin, she graduated from Marquette University in 2018. She moved to Wyoming shortly after and covered education in Cheyenne before joining the Star-Tribune in May 2019.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News