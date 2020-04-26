Northern Arapaho deaths highlight challenges tribes have in combating coronavirus

“It was it was a no-brainier for us,” Spoonhunter said. “We needed to make sure that we took care of our people and made sure they were safe, especially with our elders who are more vulnerable to this.”

While the order has caused many to become restless and disregard it, Rep. Andi Clifford, D-Fort Washakie, said she’s heard from some tribal citizens that the extra time inside with family has had a silver lining.

The stay-at-home order has allowed family members to spend more time together cooking meals and has given grandparents the chance to tell stories to grandchildren, she continued.

“All of this is not bad; there’s some good,” Clifford said. “A grandma was saying, ‘I’m meeting with my grandchildren; we sit down and eat and I’m telling them more stories. Stories about me, about my life, about their great-grandparents, when I normally wouldn’t,’ and that’s really good because they’re hearing more oral stories.”

***

Both tribes have recently been awarded millions in federal grants to address the need. Still, the homes they’ll build with the money won’t fully address the need.