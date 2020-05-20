Northern Arapaho man dies after contracting coronavirus; Wyoming fatality total now at 11

An 11th Wyoming coronavirus patient, a Northern Arapaho man, has died after contracting the virus, the tribe's chairman said Wednesday.
The death marks the sixth death — including three among the same immediate family — among Northern Arapaho tribal citizens from the disease. He died Tuesday night.
"No words can describe the losses we continue to suffer due to COVID-19," the tribe said in a Wednesday morning Facebook post. "The Northern Arapaho Business Council would like to express our sincere condolences to ... another tribal member and his family. Our hearts go out to you in your time of sorrow. Sharing in your sorrow is also our Northern Arapaho Tribal Employees affected by this profound loss."
In addition, Rep. Andi Clifford, D-Fort Washakie, a Northern Arapaho citizen, announced the death on Facebook.
"Heavy heart today, Wind River has lost another member to COVID-19," she posted. "My sincere condolences."
The Wyoming Department of Health confirmed Wednesday that a man from Fremont County had died after becoming ill with COVID-19. The man had an existing health condition that put him at higher risk of serious illness related to the virus, the agency said.
Business Council Chairman Lee Spoonhunter said the man had been a longtime tribal employee.
"Losing people to the virus, it really is painful," he said. "The Tribe is deeply saddened."
The death is also the sixth related to coronavirus in Fremont County.
Fremont County has confirmed the most coronavirus cases of any Wyoming county: 209 as of Tuesday evening. Additionally, the county has 24 probable cases (untested patients who are close contacts of confirmed patients and have exhibited coronavirus-like symptoms). Of those 233 combined patients, 95 have recovered, one of the lowest percentages of any county.
Overall, as of Wednesday morning, Wyoming had 596 confirmed and 191 probable cases in the state, with 528 recoveries.
Of the 11 coronavirus-related deaths in Wyoming, officials have announced four in the past four days.
Monday, the Wyoming Department of Health announced that two state residents infected with COVID-19 had died in Colorado in recent months: an older Laramie County man and an older Carbon County woman. Their deaths, which occurred in March and April, respectively, were reported recently to Wyoming’s Vital Statistics Services Office.
On Saturday, the Northern Arapaho Tribe announced on Facebook that another of its members had died from the virus. Health officials said she was an older woman with preexisting health conditions.
Prior to that, no COVID-19 deaths in the state had been announced for 24 days.
The first three coronavirus-related deaths in the state came from Johnson, Laramie and Teton counties.
Most sickened by the virus won't experience serious illness, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
But the virus can be especially dangerous to older residents and people with some existing health conditions, putting them at higher risk of death of serious complications.
It also poses greater risk to Indigenous people because of higher rates of existing health problems they face and other situations like crowded housing.
More than 32 percent of the state's cases were among those identifying as American Indian as of Wednesday morning, despite making up less than 3 percent of the state's population. Officials have said the high numbers on the Wind River Reservation are partly due to the testing capability on the reservation, which has conducted a significant percentage of the states's testing.
"It's been tough on the Tribe," Spoonhunter said.
