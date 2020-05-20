Northern Arapaho man dies after contracting coronavirus; Wyoming fatality total now at 11

"Losing people to the virus, it really is painful," he said. "The Tribe is deeply saddened."

The death is also the sixth related to coronavirus in Fremont County.

Fremont County has confirmed the most coronavirus cases of any Wyoming county: 209 as of Tuesday evening. Additionally, the county has 24 probable cases (untested patients who are close contacts of confirmed patients and have exhibited coronavirus-like symptoms). Of those 233 combined patients, 95 have recovered, one of the lowest percentages of any county.

Overall, as of Wednesday morning, Wyoming had 596 confirmed and 191 probable cases in the state, with 528 recoveries.

Of the 11 coronavirus-related deaths in Wyoming, officials have announced four in the past four days.

Monday, the Wyoming Department of Health announced that two state residents infected with COVID-19 had died in Colorado in recent months: an older Laramie County man and an older Carbon County woman. Their deaths, which occurred in March and April, respectively, were reported recently to Wyoming’s Vital Statistics Services Office.