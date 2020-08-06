Northern Arapaho man dies from COVID-19 days after his wife

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe has died of the coronavirus, a Fremont County official said Thursday, bringing the tribe's death toll to 12 and the state's count to 28.

The latest fatality is a man and member of the Northern Arapaho, spokesman Michael Jones said. In a statement posted to Facebook on Thursday, the tribe confirmed the death and said the man was an elder who had been married to a Northern Arapaho woman who died earlier this week. Her death was announced Monday.

The case is at least the second instance of family members dying from the virus; in April, three tribal members and relatives died in rapid succession.

Though the state's tribal communities make up a small fraction of the state's overall population, they account for a plurality of the total deaths in Wyoming.

Fremont County remains the hardest hit by the pandemic; as of Thursday, there have been 498 confirmed and probable cases there, of which 371 have recovered.

Jones, the spokesman for the county's emergency management team, said that the recent rise of cases can attributed to small social gatherings in which social distancing and masking recommendations were not observed. He said that some cases can be tied to a church, which he did not identify.