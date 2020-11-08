Northern Arapaho Tribe closes casinos because of COVID-19

The Northern Arapaho Business Council announced the temporary closure of the tribe's casinos Friday because of the spread of COVID-19 in Fremont Coutny.

The tribe is also reducing some of its office hours because of the coronavirus.

There will not be any layoffs, furloughs or reductions in pay at this time, the tribe announced in a Facebook post. Some casino employees may transition into new positions temporarily.

The Wind River Hotel & Casino and the tribe's other gaming facilities are closed as of Monday. They will reopen Dec. 1 if conditions allow it, the announcement read.

The decisions come at the recommendation of tribal health authorities, the business council said.